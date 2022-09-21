ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Time to prepare for another major closure on 69/610 interchange project this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a break for a few weeks, more closures are set to begin this Friday, September 23, on the 69/610 interchange project. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, all main lanes of I-69 north and southbound will be closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. Included in this closure is the northbound I-69 ramp to north on I-610 during this same timeframe.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo starts Friday

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) It’s that time of year again! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo parade kicked off this morning at 9 a.m., but events continue for a 10-day fair run through October 2, 2022. Today’s parade kicked off the fair’s festival of family fun in...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
cw39.com

HPD: Boy drowns in bathtub while taking a shower in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to a home at the 15600 block of Corsair Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a 9-year-old boy drowning. When...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies break up possible kidnapping incident in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies rescued a possible kidnapping victim on Thursday night by detaining a man who was with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Fallbrook Road and Highway 249 around 7 p.m. for a reported kidnapping.
HOUSTON, TX
#Marketing Consultant#Seminar#Linus Business#Tx
cw39.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris leads UTSA to 52-24 victory over Texas Southern

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 392 yards and four touchdowns, De’Corian Clark had three touchdown catches and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat FCS-member Texas Southern 52-24 on Saturday. Harris threw a 69-yard scoring strike to Clark just 47 seconds into the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hatcher’s 4 TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday. Previously named Houston Baptist University, the school announced the name change to Houston Christian University on Wednesday. Hatcher completed...
HOUSTON, TX
