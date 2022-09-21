Read full article on original website
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
cw39.com
Hired goats are clearing unnatural vegetation from Houston city park
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The word “goat” is often used these days as an acronym for “greatest of all time”. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department believes goats are the greatest way to clear unnatural vegetation from F.M. Law Park near Hobby Airport. They hired a...
cw39.com
Time to prepare for another major closure on 69/610 interchange project this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a break for a few weeks, more closures are set to begin this Friday, September 23, on the 69/610 interchange project. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, all main lanes of I-69 north and southbound will be closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. Included in this closure is the northbound I-69 ramp to north on I-610 during this same timeframe.
cw39.com
Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo starts Friday
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) It’s that time of year again! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo parade kicked off this morning at 9 a.m., but events continue for a 10-day fair run through October 2, 2022. Today’s parade kicked off the fair’s festival of family fun in...
cw39.com
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a series of thefts from Walmarts across the state of Texas is now jailed in Wichita County after police said he confessed to stealing “all of the Apple Airpods” from a Walmart in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams, 29, of...
cw39.com
Family awarded $95.5 million after girl suffers brain damage after dental visit
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A happy and healthy little girl suffered life-altering brain damage during a trip to the dentist nearly seven years ago. On Thursday, her family was awarded $95.5 million from a Harris County jury. But the family says it likely won’t see any of that money.
cw39.com
HPD: Boy drowns in bathtub while taking a shower in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to a home at the 15600 block of Corsair Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a 9-year-old boy drowning. When...
cw39.com
Deputies break up possible kidnapping incident in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies rescued a possible kidnapping victim on Thursday night by detaining a man who was with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Fallbrook Road and Highway 249 around 7 p.m. for a reported kidnapping.
cw39.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
cw39.com
Harris leads UTSA to 52-24 victory over Texas Southern
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 392 yards and four touchdowns, De’Corian Clark had three touchdown catches and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat FCS-member Texas Southern 52-24 on Saturday. Harris threw a 69-yard scoring strike to Clark just 47 seconds into the...
cw39.com
Hatcher’s 4 TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday. Previously named Houston Baptist University, the school announced the name change to Houston Christian University on Wednesday. Hatcher completed...
cw39.com
HPD: Man arrested after pinning Harris County deputy with car, deputy shoots him
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man who pinned an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle and was shot by the deputy in a Thursday night altercation near a northside nightclub. Jamie Rook-Perez, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer for his role...
cw39.com
New details released in 16-year-old’s murder in Liberty County
LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — All three people who are accused of murdering a 16 year old girl in Liberty County in early September have confessed to the crime — and one of them used to be in a romantic relationship with the victim. Those are some of the...
