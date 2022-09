“Tinder Swindler” star Pernilla Sjoholm announced she is pregnant with twins.

She teamed up with the dating app Wingman to make the big announcement in their new commercial poking fun at her past love woes. Pernilla was featured in the hit Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler.”

In 2018, she says she lost her life savings after meeting the alleged conman Simon Leviev on the popular dating app.