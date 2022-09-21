ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Picayune Item

Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road

The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

2 found shot to death in vehicle in Marrero, Jefferson Parish sheriff says

Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle outside of a Marrero residence Saturday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive around 5:40 p.m., JPSO said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside a car outside a home, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA
WLOX

Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Police searching for runaway D’Iberville teen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas “Tommy” Peck, a 14-year-old reported as missing. Peck was last seen wearing red and black flannel pajamas. He stands at around 5′6″, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen at the Dollar General at 12146 Old Highway 67 in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Slidell firefighters respond to possible diesel spill

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell firefighters are responding to a possible diesel spill on Military Road. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 reported Thursday morning that the diesel spill happened on Military Road at the Gause Boulevard turn. Firefighters say the state is bringing in sand to help with...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany officials locate missing boaters; one dead, one injured

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found two missing boaters reported missing Thursday morning on Lake Pontchartrain. According to the sheriff's office, a 21-foot blue skiff with a white motor was reported overdue Thursday morning. The boat was last seen launching from the Pointe Marina...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
METAIRIE, LA
WLOX

Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
GULFPORT, MS
brproud.com

1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain

UPDATE: After three hours of searching, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the U.S Coast Guard found the overturned boat between the Twin Spans near the parish line. According to the STPSO, two boaters were located in the water near the boat instead of three people as they...
SLIDELL, LA

