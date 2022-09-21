Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
Picayune Item
Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road
The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
NOLA.com
2 found shot to death in vehicle in Marrero, Jefferson Parish sheriff says
Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle outside of a Marrero residence Saturday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive around 5:40 p.m., JPSO said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside a car outside a home, authorities said.
WLOX
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
WLOX
Police searching for runaway D’Iberville teen
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas “Tommy” Peck, a 14-year-old reported as missing. Peck was last seen wearing red and black flannel pajamas. He stands at around 5′6″, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen at the Dollar General at 12146 Old Highway 67 in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Triple shooting investigation temporarily closes Canal Street
An investigation is underway after police say three men were shot in the Tulane-Gravier area near downtown New Orleans.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
Victim escapes trailer engulfed in flames through window in Hammond
According to the Hammond Fire Department, the fire was located off Morris Road.
WDSU
Slidell firefighters respond to possible diesel spill
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell firefighters are responding to a possible diesel spill on Military Road. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 reported Thursday morning that the diesel spill happened on Military Road at the Gause Boulevard turn. Firefighters say the state is bringing in sand to help with...
WDSU
St. Tammany officials locate missing boaters; one dead, one injured
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found two missing boaters reported missing Thursday morning on Lake Pontchartrain. According to the sheriff's office, a 21-foot blue skiff with a white motor was reported overdue Thursday morning. The boat was last seen launching from the Pointe Marina...
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
NOLA.com
Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say
A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
WLOX
Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard. Investigators say Axel Cox was trying to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door. The federal indictment says the Dec. 3, 2020...
NOPD makes fast arrest of shooting suspect
New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The offense occurred this morning, shortly before 8:00 A.M.
WLOX
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
brproud.com
1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain
UPDATE: After three hours of searching, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the U.S Coast Guard found the overturned boat between the Twin Spans near the parish line. According to the STPSO, two boaters were located in the water near the boat instead of three people as they...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
