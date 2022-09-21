Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
villages-news.com
Hurricane fears prompting gas lines in The Villages
Fears of a potential hurricane were prompting gas lines Sunday in The Villages. The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters take part in search and rescue, live burn training event
Marion County firefighters participated this past week in a two-day training event to help prepare them for the conditions they could face while protecting the local community. On Saturday, September 17, the Marion County Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society held its second annual Graveyard Training at the MCFR Operations and...
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Marion County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
WCJB
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20 residents representing Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Senator Marco Rubio, and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Ocala for Super Saturday. They split up into teams door knocking and phone banking to encourage residents to vote for their candidates. Each person laid out signs and handed...
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will hold the UF Old Florida Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Old Florida Show is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Marion County on Friday. The event is being put on by Florida Livestock Shows. It will begin at 7 a.m. The event is open to the public. It is also Junior Florida’s...
ocala-news.com
MCSO drug drop-off box program collects unwanted, unused medications
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug drop-off box program, which offers them a way to safely dispose of their prescription medications throughout the year. The program was instituted by MCSO in 2019 with the goal of combating the local, state, and...
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion bi-weekly COVID-19 report shows another decline in new cases
The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH-Marion) latest virus summary shows that new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in Marion County. There were 283 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 16 to Thursday, September 22, according to DOH-Marion’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
ocala-news.com
Welton Christopher Davenport
Welton Christopher Davenport, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Guyana, the 4th of six children born to Olga Davenport. He emigrated to the US and worked at the Bronx Hospital and in Security at the Carva Bank in New York. He was the father of 2 sons; Troy Davenport and Michael Roach.
ocala-news.com
Charles C. Acker
Charles C. Acker went to be with his Lord September 8, 2022 at Harmony House of Ocala after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The loving care he received from their staff and Hospice is much appreciated. He was born to Stewart and Hattie Acker (Brown) in Brownville, Al....
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
850wftl.com
Teen fatally struck by school maintenance vehicle
OCALA, FL– A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle. The incident occurred Thursday around 6:50 a.m. while the teen was riding on the back of his mother’s motorcycle. According to the report, the teen and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners adopt $1.2 billion budget for 2022-2023
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $1.2 billion budget for next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The total adopted budget includes the countywide budget of $854.3 million and another $349.8 million for non-countywide entities. During the final budget public...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
