Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

Hurricane fears prompting gas lines in The Villages

Fears of a potential hurricane were prompting gas lines Sunday in The Villages. The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Summerfield, FL
Ocklawaha, FL
Ocala, FL
Dunnellon, FL
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Florida Government
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County

In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
MARION COUNTY, FL
#Internet Services#Mobile Internet#Service Quality
ocala-news.com

DOH-Marion bi-weekly COVID-19 report shows another decline in new cases

The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH-Marion) latest virus summary shows that new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in Marion County. There were 283 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 16 to Thursday, September 22, according to DOH-Marion’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Welton Christopher Davenport

Welton Christopher Davenport, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Guyana, the 4th of six children born to Olga Davenport. He emigrated to the US and worked at the Bronx Hospital and in Security at the Carva Bank in New York. He was the father of 2 sons; Troy Davenport and Michael Roach.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Charles C. Acker

Charles C. Acker went to be with his Lord September 8, 2022 at Harmony House of Ocala after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The loving care he received from their staff and Hospice is much appreciated. He was born to Stewart and Hattie Acker (Brown) in Brownville, Al....
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Teen fatally struck by school maintenance vehicle

OCALA, FL– A 13-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle. The incident occurred Thursday around 6:50 a.m. while the teen was riding on the back of his mother’s motorcycle. According to the report, the teen and...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners adopt $1.2 billion budget for 2022-2023

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a $1.2 billion budget for next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The total adopted budget includes the countywide budget of $854.3 million and another $349.8 million for non-countywide entities. During the final budget public...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez

The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL

