Burton, SC

NCPD: One injured in shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured. According to NPCD, officers arrived to the area of South Kenwood just before 5:00 p.m. Officers found “a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 9-22-2022

Illegal drugs and a gun were found inside a car that was parked at a local park last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the King Street Community Park in Walterboro last week to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the park. When the deputy arrived, he found a vehicle that had been “recently shot up” during “multiple drive-by shootings,” according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. That report also states that the deputy repeatedly asked the driver to stick his hands out of the window, and if there were weapons in the car, to which the driver replied, “No,” the report states. However, the driver refused to get out of the car. Meanwhile, the deputy’s K9 partner did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a 4.0-caliber handgun. The deputy also found 8 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of a narcotic, believed to be fentanyl pills, the report states. The 34-year-old male driver is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule V Narcotics. The suspect is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Photos: Colleton County mobile home destroyed by fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Crews on Tuesday responded to a mobile home fire on Alton Way. According to CCFR, a neighbor called shortly before 2:15 p.m. and said that she could see the roof on fire through the woods. Crews arrived to find...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
