WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
counton2.com
NCPD: One injured in shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured. According to NPCD, officers arrived to the area of South Kenwood just before 5:00 p.m. Officers found “a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the...
WTGS
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 9-22-2022
Illegal drugs and a gun were found inside a car that was parked at a local park last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to the King Street Community Park in Walterboro last week to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the park. When the deputy arrived, he found a vehicle that had been “recently shot up” during “multiple drive-by shootings,” according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. That report also states that the deputy repeatedly asked the driver to stick his hands out of the window, and if there were weapons in the car, to which the driver replied, “No,” the report states. However, the driver refused to get out of the car. Meanwhile, the deputy’s K9 partner did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a 4.0-caliber handgun. The deputy also found 8 grams of cocaine, 21 dosage units of a narcotic, believed to be fentanyl pills, the report states. The 34-year-old male driver is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule V Narcotics. The suspect is also charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun.
live5news.com
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
Man who pointed gun at Walterboro officers last November facing state charges
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who pointed a gun at Walterboro police officers while running from a traffic stop last November is facing several state charges. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a driver at the intersection of Green Pond Highway and Gervais Street during the evening of November 24, 2021 – […]
counton2.com
Photos: Colleton County mobile home destroyed by fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Crews on Tuesday responded to a mobile home fire on Alton Way. According to CCFR, a neighbor called shortly before 2:15 p.m. and said that she could see the roof on fire through the woods. Crews arrived to find...
WJCL
Hilton Head Shooting: 2 victims sent to the hospital; authorities investigating
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Update 8:10 a.m.:Officials now say two victims were injured in the incident. In a notification sent out Wednesday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported:. "When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
Police: Bicyclist dead after Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed during a Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek. The Goose Creek Police Dept. responded to the area of Crowfield Boulevard near Stratford High School just before 11:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Officials say an investigation revealed the bicyclist was […]
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other crimes on Thursday. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Stall Road on Monday where they located a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim […]
WJCL
Family of Savannah man missing more than a month pleads for the public's help
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The family of a Savannah man missing for more than a month is asking the public for help. Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville and has not been heard from since. Diontae’s family held a news conference Thursday afternoon at...
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
WYFF4.com
'Horrible': Greenville woman attacked by rabid raccoon in Hilton Head warns others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville woman's vacation at the beach turned into terror when she was attacked by a rabid raccoon. Barbara Ard is still recovering after being attacked by the wild animal on the first night of her vacation on Hilton Head Island a few weeks ago. Ard...
Four hurt in I-95 crash involving semi-truck in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency officials in Colleton County said four people were injured in a crash on I-95 between a SUV and a semi-truck Tuesday. The crash happened just before 3:40 p.m. at the 40-mile marker on I-95 southbound, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. “According to a witness, the Chevrolet Suburban collided with […]
