Port Royal, SC

WJCL

Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
Port Royal, SC
Government
City
Port Royal, SC
WJCL

Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. ready for its close-up

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

2 women taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown Savannah. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Telfair Square. According to Savannah Fire, a woman driving a sedan was rounding the corner when two other women stepped out...
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
WTGS

CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday. According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle. Police say, the deceased person went to the shooter’s house prior to...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA

