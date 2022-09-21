Read full article on original website
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
You Can Play In An Adult Playground & See Human-Size Crystals For Free At This Savannah Gem
There's no shortage of unique things to do in Savannah, GA, but it's not every day you get to see crystals the size of a person or go down a slide designed specifically for adults to enjoy. JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District on Savannah's bustling River Street has everything a...
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
WJCL
Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. ready for its close-up
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
WJCL
2 women taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown Savannah. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Telfair Square. According to Savannah Fire, a woman driving a sedan was rounding the corner when two other women stepped out...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is proposing several changes impacting pet owners. Commission had its first reading of some of those changes on Friday. As changes could be underway for pet owners, the director at Chatham County Animal Services said one of the biggest changes would...
WJCL
Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
WJCL
Deadly Rincon Fire: Father of 3-year-old child grateful for community's outpouring of support
Rincon, Ga. — A Rincon family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died in a July house fire. "I don't believe God is cruel and I do not believe my son suffered at all, I believe he just went to sleep, and he is with Jesus," said Joey Brady, the father of the boy.
wtoc.com
1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday. According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle. Police say, the deceased person went to the shooter’s house prior to...
wpde.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
