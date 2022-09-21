Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Adult Survivors Act Paves Way for Woman Accusing Trump of Rape to Sue
E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her and lying about it, is signaling she'll sue the former president using a new state law in New York intended to assist survivors of sex crimes. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, said in a letter made public...
A Massachusetts state lawmaker representing Martha's Vineyard is seeking a federal human trafficking probe after DeSantis relocated migrants to the island
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, called on the DOJ for a probe, saying the relocation was "morally criminal."
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
RELATED PEOPLE
Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.
Lawyer Says The Martha's Vineyard Migrants Were Told To Give Falsified Documents
Officials likely had errors put on the paperwork of those sent to Massachusetts by Florida's governor to ensure their stay would be illegal, the attorney said.
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on planes chartered by DeSantis received a misleading brochure that promised cash, job placement and more, lawyers say
Migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard as part of an anti-liberal political stunt by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were given misleading brochures promising cash assistance, job placement services, and more, according to their lawyers. The Boston-headquartered Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is representing about 30 of the immigrants flown...
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 1