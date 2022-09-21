Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
wichitabyeb.com
All The Fall Festivals, Oktoberfests and Big Events In and Around Wichita | 2022 Edition
It’s fall y’all! With cooler weather upon us (probably mixed in with some 100-degree days, tornados, earthquakes and a typhoon or two), that means one thing… Fall Festivals! There’s a lot coming up in and around town. Not just, your popular small town fall festivals, but festivals celebrating cultures, food and more.
wichitabyeb.com
Introducing El-Eat 8 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is halfway done. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard of. Use this...
Hutchinson Fall Fest happening next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and many others are gearing up for the second annual Fall Festival. This year's event is set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. The celebration was connected to the annual Rod Run last year, adding numerous events to the weekend. The Rod Run &...
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Picture perfect fall weekend, comfy temps
Showers have shifted to the east and clouds have rapidly cleared. It is going to be a picture perfect fall evening for Friday Football Fever! You might grab a light jacket or sweatshirt for after sundown as temps may feel a touch cool. Our bodies have not acclimated to this fall dip yet after sweating it out in the 90s and triple digits most of the summer.
KSN.com
Music and Arts Scene: Wichita Piano Services
Wichita Piano Services will repair any problem you have with your instrument, no matter how old it may be. They come to your home or they can work on the piano at their office and get it back to its playing form. They have numerous technicians that are experienced and...
KSN.com
Kids Corner: Mini Co
Meet Juliana Cavendar, the workhorse, and mastermind behind four incredibly successful businesses providing goods and services and unique uplifting vibes to the community. Juliana started with Clifton Collective in Clifton Square. Clifton Collective is a collective of Midwest Makers boasting a passion for all things local to Wichita and the midwest. Next, Juliana opened Everday Beaut, a salon and shop full of estheticians specializing in lash extensions, lash lifts, skincare, and making their customers feel effortlessly beautiful from the inside out.
kmuw.org
Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery
Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
Longtime friends teaming up to open daiquiri lounge, restaurant near Central & Hillside
The two are taking over a restaurant space vacated by its previous tenant earlier this month.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool night, warming trend into Saturday
Clouds and showers continue to clear to the east as we push through the afternoon. Those out west will see more sunshine, allowing for temperatures to be a bit warmer, especially across southwest Kansas. Most of us will reach the upper 70s to upper 80s. We should expect those clouds...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Pupuseria El Torogoz
Wichita has another place in town for Salvadoran food with the arrival of Pupuseria El Torogoz. The new restaurant opened over the weekend and, similar to their competitors, they are open for just breakfast and lunch. This once again leaves us with limited options for Salvadoran food at dinner time. But I can’t blame them because I don’t like working in the evening either.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Comfortably cool for fall’s first night, mild weekend
We are all safely on the cooler side of the cold front. Fall officially begins today and it feels every bit of it. Temperatures have turned below average for this time of year. Clouds hold strong this evening as the next round of showers develops out west. This tracks east...
tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming trend Saturday, pleasant and dry stretch ahead
Another cool and beautiful morning in the Sunflower State! A few clouds are found down along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and we will keep a super slim chance for a random shower in that direction. The rest of see plenty of sunshine out there today. The abundant sunshine will help...
Kristin Chenoweth coming to Wichita to host masterclass at Friends University
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kristin Chenoweth is coming to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 7, to host a one-on-one masterclass with 10 students pursuing a degree in music theatre at Friends University. Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer. For more information about her award-winning career, visit her website. “We are thrilled to […]
