Rose Hill, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country

The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Sonorense

I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
WICHITA, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Rose Hill, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Fall Fest happening next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and many others are gearing up for the second annual Fall Festival. This year's event is set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. The celebration was connected to the annual Rod Run last year, adding numerous events to the weekend. The Rod Run &...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Picture perfect fall weekend, comfy temps

Showers have shifted to the east and clouds have rapidly cleared. It is going to be a picture perfect fall evening for Friday Football Fever! You might grab a light jacket or sweatshirt for after sundown as temps may feel a touch cool. Our bodies have not acclimated to this fall dip yet after sweating it out in the 90s and triple digits most of the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Music and Arts Scene: Wichita Piano Services

Wichita Piano Services will repair any problem you have with your instrument, no matter how old it may be. They come to your home or they can work on the piano at their office and get it back to its playing form. They have numerous technicians that are experienced and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Kids Corner: Mini Co

Meet Juliana Cavendar, the workhorse, and mastermind behind four incredibly successful businesses providing goods and services and unique uplifting vibes to the community. Juliana started with Clifton Collective in Clifton Square. Clifton Collective is a collective of Midwest Makers boasting a passion for all things local to Wichita and the midwest. Next, Juliana opened Everday Beaut, a salon and shop full of estheticians specializing in lash extensions, lash lifts, skincare, and making their customers feel effortlessly beautiful from the inside out.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery

Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited

I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool night, warming trend into Saturday

Clouds and showers continue to clear to the east as we push through the afternoon. Those out west will see more sunshine, allowing for temperatures to be a bit warmer, especially across southwest Kansas. Most of us will reach the upper 70s to upper 80s. We should expect those clouds...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Pupuseria El Torogoz

Wichita has another place in town for Salvadoran food with the arrival of Pupuseria El Torogoz. The new restaurant opened over the weekend and, similar to their competitors, they are open for just breakfast and lunch. This once again leaves us with limited options for Salvadoran food at dinner time. But I can’t blame them because I don’t like working in the evening either.
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark

I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
WICHITA, KS

