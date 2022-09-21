ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More

This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let’s see who’s coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy