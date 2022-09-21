Read full article on original website
KOCO
Judge who is among first Hispanic women to serve role in Oklahoma shares message to future leaders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heather Mendoza Coyle is an Oklahoma native and a graduate of Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. She holds many titles. One of them is judge. "I'm proud to be Hispanic. I'm proud of the morals that my family taught me," Coyle...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
nationalblackguide.com
12-Year-Old Boy Makes History as the Youngest Black College Student in Oklahoma
At the age of 12, Elijah Muhammad has become a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) making history as the youngest Black college student in the entire state of Oklahoma. Elijah, who is being homeschooled as a high school senior, is simultaneously majoring in cyber security at OCCC. He...
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Poll: Oklahoma County District Attorney Race A Statistical Tie
The race for district attorney is heating up, a News 9 SoonerPoll puts both candidates within the margin of error. “I still feel like it is worth talking about the two points that spread the two candidates a part. The poll was weighted by age, sex and political party,” said Bill Shapard, the CEO of SoonerPoll.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
KOCO
Benefit ride for fallen Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A benefit ride happening Saturday will honor fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. The event comes about a month after Sgt. Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns were ambushed while serving eviction papers. Swartz was killed at the scene. The benefit ride is for community members...
KOCO
Mid-Del Schools finds answer for ‘period poverty’ thanks to teachers’ hard work
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Women's health can be an embarrassing topic to talk about, especially at the middle school age. But thanks to some teachers, Mid-Del Schools offers 207 free period product dispensers across the district. "All of this is possible because two teachers saw a need, and they...
Agency recovers $100K in back wages for employees
Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor say they have recovered thousands of dollars for almost 500 employees in back wages.
Lawyers ask to dismiss civil lawsuit against Daniel Holtzclaw
A motion was filed on Wednesday to have a civil lawsuit against Daniel Holtzclaw dismissed.
KOCO
Oklahoma City among best taco cities in US, study finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools: Threat against Independence Intermediate was not credible
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools said they are aware of a "non-credible" threat making the rounds on social media that related to Independence Intermediate. The district said they worked with Yukon police to determine the threat was not credible and no danger exists to the school. The...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
