Sheridan, IL

starvedrock.media

General Flynn speaks at Sheridan

Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn appeared at a pro Trump rally Saturday at Fox Valley Lutheran Church. The event in Sheridan featured three keynote speakers. Fox Valley Lutheran Pastor Kevin Garner and Pastor Steve Cassell also spoke to the enthusiastic crowd of about 200, most in Donald Trump hats or shirts.
SHERIDAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
ILLINOIS STATE
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Sheridan, IL
D.J. Eaton

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power

Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia) University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board

At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting

No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in

CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting

COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
COAL CITY, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
cwbchicago.com

‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ 4-time felon, on parole for carjacking, committed another carjacking in Uptown this week, prosecutors say

A four-time convicted felon on parole for carjacking is accused of carjacking a driver outside a Chicago fast food restaurant on Thursday morning. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” Alfredo Gutierrez allegedly ordered the victim in Spanish as the hijacking unfolded around 7:17 a.m. at Dunkin’, 4559 North Broadway, in Uptown.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Morgan Park neighborhood home Tuesday night.
COOK COUNTY, IL

