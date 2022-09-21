Read full article on original website
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
BBQ-n-Blues on 9/9Adrian HolmanLasalle, IL
Jelani Day Foundation to help combat 'Missing White Woman Syndrome'Lashaun TurnerPeru, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
starvedrock.media
General Flynn speaks at Sheridan
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn appeared at a pro Trump rally Saturday at Fox Valley Lutheran Church. The event in Sheridan featured three keynote speakers. Fox Valley Lutheran Pastor Kevin Garner and Pastor Steve Cassell also spoke to the enthusiastic crowd of about 200, most in Donald Trump hats or shirts.
fox32chicago.com
'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO - Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking...
Daily Herald publisher says it will stop printing GOP mailer after Pritzker holds out of forum
The Daily Herald’s publisher said it will no longer print and mail anti-Democratic mailers designed to look like newspapers — which were made by a longtime Republican operative. The move came after criticism from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power
Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia) University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.
SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board
At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Governor’s Race: Darren Bailey goes on 9-stop bus tour as JB Pritzker receives an endorsement
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey is hitting the road on a bus tour — totaling nine stops along the way — with five being in Chicago. With a little less than seven weeks to go until election day, Bailey is attempting to appeal to voters by painting incumbent JB Pritzker as big on taxes, but soft […]
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
wcsjnews.com
Names of Gippers Shooting Victims Released, Incident Remains Under Investigation
Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at Gippers in Grundy County. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley explained what happened. Briley said the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said more than 50 that...
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.
wlsam.com
Governor Pat Quinn’s Thoughts on Chicago, Violence, and the Mayoral Race
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. They talk about recent events in Chicago and whether or not Quinn is considering throwing his hat in the ring for Mayor.
Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in
CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting
COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
cwbchicago.com
‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ 4-time felon, on parole for carjacking, committed another carjacking in Uptown this week, prosecutors say
A four-time convicted felon on parole for carjacking is accused of carjacking a driver outside a Chicago fast food restaurant on Thursday morning. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” Alfredo Gutierrez allegedly ordered the victim in Spanish as the hijacking unfolded around 7:17 a.m. at Dunkin’, 4559 North Broadway, in Uptown.
nypressnews.com
Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Morgan Park neighborhood home Tuesday night.
Feds send 2 Rockford men to prison as part of new violent crime initiative
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men, Rahime Briggs, 25, and D’Leon Johnson, 25, have been sentenced to federal prison after being caught possessing firearms, which is illegal since both men are convicted felons. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Briggs had multiple warrants for his arrest when he was apprehended by the FBI in […]
