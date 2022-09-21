Black NFL coaches perform about as well as White coaches but face hurdles to getting and holding the job, Washington Post finds

Read full article on original website
Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization. His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
Ellis: Who even needs to throw it when you can pound the rock like the Bears are?
The Bears’ passing game may be a crisis waiting to happen, but they sure are pounding the rock – and look to have one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks early in the season.
Haugh: Bears win a football game, but Justin Fields loses momentum in his development
Soon enough at Halas Hall, they’ll confront the reality that required looking beyond the scoreboard. The Bears won a football game, but Justin Fields lost momentum Sunday in his progress toward becoming their franchise quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes downplays sideline exchange with Eric Bieniemy
After the Chiefs were upset 20-17 by the Colts Sunday, Mahomes was asked about what appeared to be a sideline disagreement with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about whether the team should have pushed for more points before halftime.
