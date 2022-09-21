A traffic survey (both directions on Sunset) would establish the 85-percentile speed. That is the speed below which 85 percent of the traffic moves (sometimes called the “safe and reasonable speed.)” Traffic “calming” has a history of causing collisions and wrecks when motorists strike a new structure designed to slow traffic by narrowing (thus slowing) passage. Speed bumps have shown to be ineffective and a hazard to larger service and emergency vehicles. Perhaps the occasional law enforcement radar unit to “remind” drivers of the existing speed limit would be the quickest, most direct and cost-effective solution.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO