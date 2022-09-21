Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourislandnews.com
City OKs participation in Affordable Housing Trust Fund
Beaufort City Council gave its approval to supporting a regionwide Affordable Housing Trust Fund at its meeting on Sept. 13. Under the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) City Manager Bill Prokop will sign, the City of Beaufort will contribute to the Housing Trust Fund over the next 10 years, along with Beaufort and Jasper counties, and the municipalities of Hilton Head Island, Port Royal, Bluffton, Hardeeville and Yemassee.
yourislandnews.com
The Hospital Auxiliary donates $16,000 toUSCB nursing scholarships
The Hospital Auxiliary (for Hilton Head Regional Healthcare) presented a check to USCB for $16,000, which was part of a Power:Ed grant which is given to local nonprofits that help South Carolina students succeed. Four qualified nursing students each received $4,000. In the attached photo Courtney Pulaski, nursing student; Dr. Lynne Hutchison, Associate Professor, Chair Dept. of Nursing; Marge Sieban, Scholarship Chair; Vicki Gorbett, President, The Hospital Auxiliary and Haley Wright, nursing student. Power:Ed is a philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation (SCSLC). For more information about the Hospital Auxiliary, visit https://hhiaux.org/.
yourislandnews.com
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A traffic survey (both directions on Sunset) would establish the 85-percentile speed. That is the speed below which 85 percent of the traffic moves (sometimes called the “safe and reasonable speed.)” Traffic “calming” has a history of causing collisions and wrecks when motorists strike a new structure designed to slow traffic by narrowing (thus slowing) passage. Speed bumps have shown to be ineffective and a hazard to larger service and emergency vehicles. Perhaps the occasional law enforcement radar unit to “remind” drivers of the existing speed limit would be the quickest, most direct and cost-effective solution.
yourislandnews.com
Marz to lead Culinary Institute of the South
The Technical College of the Lowcountry has hired Chef Francine Marz to serve as Dean of the Culinary Institute of the South. Chef Marz has more than 30 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Culinary Director for Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pa. While at Northampton, Marz oversaw the renovation of the school’s student-run restaurant, culinary kitchen and related facilities. She also headed up the college’s culinary program overseeing faculty, catering and students in the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourislandnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING
Bluffton Night Bazaar — a Lowcountry Made Market. 5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road. A highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more by local artists and makers. Rooted Beaufort Yoga classes. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.,...
yourislandnews.com
OktoPRfest returns to Port Royal
Cool, coastal and far from ordinary, OktoPRfest is back for it’s second year after a COVID-19 break in 2020. Hosted by the Town of Port Royal and the Old Village Association of Port Royal, the event goes down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, on Paris Avenue in Port Royal.
yourislandnews.com
EDUCATION BRIEFS
The Notre Dame Club of Hilton Head has made a donation to the scholarship program at John Paul II Catholic School. This year the donation was made in honor of the late Richard Fagon who taught theology at JPII and was dedicated to Catholic education. Bob Clemens, President of the...
yourislandnews.com
NC man pleads guilty to Beaufort crimes, including armed robbery
A North Carolina man who attempted to rob two northern Beaufort County businesses has been sent to prison. Ronnie Dean Maynor, 42, pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourislandnews.com
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
yourislandnews.com
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP
Game scores were 25-14, 25-23, 25-20. Beaufort was led by Carson Geier with 7 aces and 10 assists. Leading hitters were Sullivan Gay with 6 kills and 2 blocks, Davis Martin with 4 kills and 2 blocks, and Nigel Bell with 3 kills. The defense was lead by Jacob Preston with 7 digs.
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort edges May River
For most of three quarters Friday night, the May River Sharks did everything they needed to do to beat the Beaufort Eagles for the second straight year except get into the end zone — something that wasn’t easy to do with two of the Lowcountry’s top defenses on the prowl.
yourislandnews.com
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
Max Vonhohenstraeten threw three touchdown passes, including two to star Jaylin Linder, and the Bobcats’ defense shut down Creek’s dangerous ground game in an impressive performance coming off a bye week, as Bluffton blanked Battery Creek, 38-0. Brandon Bryant also snagged a touchdown pass, and Rod Buxton and...
Comments / 0