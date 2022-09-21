ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Bluffton Night Bazaar — a Lowcountry Made Market. 5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road. A highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more by local artists and makers. Rooted Beaufort Yoga classes. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.,...
BEAUFORT, SC
southmag.com

New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah

The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out. 41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday  When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Where: Forsyth Park Price: Free More […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort, SC
Entertainment
City
Beaufort, SC
WJCL

Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah Rep presents megachurch drama ‘THE CHRISTIANS’

The Savannah Repertory Theatre is bringing Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” in partnership with Asbury Memorial Theatre to Savannah. The play, which concerns influence and faith in a megachurch, will be led by Nathan Houseman in the role of Pastor Paul, who has built his church from a modest storefront to a large congregation and is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s beliefs.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
yourislandnews.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A traffic survey (both directions on Sunset) would establish the 85-percentile speed. That is the speed below which 85 percent of the traffic moves (sometimes called the “safe and reasonable speed.)” Traffic “calming” has a history of causing collisions and wrecks when motorists strike a new structure designed to slow traffic by narrowing (thus slowing) passage. Speed bumps have shown to be ineffective and a hazard to larger service and emergency vehicles. Perhaps the occasional law enforcement radar unit to “remind” drivers of the existing speed limit would be the quickest, most direct and cost-effective solution.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Some local families unhappy with Family Promise treatment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families...
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park

Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bluffton promotes first Black female lieutenant in department history

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was a landmark day in the Town of Bluffton as the police department made a historic promotion. They welcomed the first Black female Lieutenant to their ranks. Michelle Mayers was officially sworn in as the highest ranking African American female officer in Department history. A St. Helena Island native and […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

We’re brining you a little taste of Paradise!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Who doesn’t love a good cocktail? We met with Carre Rodriguez, bartender at Rocks on the Roof atop the Bohemian Hotel Savannah, where she shared with us a fantastic recipe for a little piece of paradise. The Paradise cocktail is a spritzer made with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

