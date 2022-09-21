Read full article on original website
yourislandnews.com
Bluffton Night Bazaar — a Lowcountry Made Market. 5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road. A highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more by local artists and makers. Rooted Beaufort Yoga classes. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.,...
southmag.com
New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah
The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out. 41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Where: Forsyth Park Price: Free More […]
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
Dozens apply for Hilton Head Island home repair program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dozens of people have signed up for Hilton Head Island’s new home repair program. Eighty families have signed up to get help fixing up their homes which have either fallen into disrepair or have been damaged by storms. The town is looking to help residents who don’t have the […]
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Rep presents megachurch drama ‘THE CHRISTIANS’
The Savannah Repertory Theatre is bringing Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” in partnership with Asbury Memorial Theatre to Savannah. The play, which concerns influence and faith in a megachurch, will be led by Nathan Houseman in the role of Pastor Paul, who has built his church from a modest storefront to a large congregation and is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s beliefs.
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
yourislandnews.com
A traffic survey (both directions on Sunset) would establish the 85-percentile speed. That is the speed below which 85 percent of the traffic moves (sometimes called the “safe and reasonable speed.)” Traffic “calming” has a history of causing collisions and wrecks when motorists strike a new structure designed to slow traffic by narrowing (thus slowing) passage. Speed bumps have shown to be ineffective and a hazard to larger service and emergency vehicles. Perhaps the occasional law enforcement radar unit to “remind” drivers of the existing speed limit would be the quickest, most direct and cost-effective solution.
WJCL
South Carolina woman attacked by raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. It happened back on Labor Day weekend. Ard said when she arrived to Shipyard Plantation for the first day of her vacation, she realized the air...
wtoc.com
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
WSAV-TV
Some local families unhappy with Family Promise treatment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families...
Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park
Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
wtoc.com
Chatham County hosting free rabies vaccine and microchip event for dogs
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the tropics heating up for hurricane season, one part of hurricane preparedness is getting your pets ready. There is a lot of chaos if we do get hit by a storm and have to evacuate, so if your dog gets lost, the county wants to make sure they are healthy and find their way back home.
Bluffton promotes first Black female lieutenant in department history
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was a landmark day in the Town of Bluffton as the police department made a historic promotion. They welcomed the first Black female Lieutenant to their ranks. Michelle Mayers was officially sworn in as the highest ranking African American female officer in Department history. A St. Helena Island native and […]
WSAV-TV
We’re brining you a little taste of Paradise!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Who doesn’t love a good cocktail? We met with Carre Rodriguez, bartender at Rocks on the Roof atop the Bohemian Hotel Savannah, where she shared with us a fantastic recipe for a little piece of paradise. The Paradise cocktail is a spritzer made with...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is proposing several changes impacting pet owners. Commission had its first reading of some of those changes on Friday. As changes could be underway for pet owners, the director at Chatham County Animal Services said one of the biggest changes would...
yourislandnews.com
Reconstruction National Park will work with local partners for National Public Lands Day
On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reconstruction Era National Historical Park will be working alongside community partners at Tabernacle Baptist Church (907 Craven Street, Beaufort) and Brick Baptist Church (85 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Helena) for National Public Lands Day – the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort.
holycitysinner.com
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
