BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball To Undergo Knee Surgery Ahead Of Training Camp

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic left knee surgery ahead of the start of training camp and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee in January that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is still dealing with some lingering knee issues that will now be addressed.

On Wednesday, the Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, September 28 in Los Angeles, California and that he will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Bad news pertaining to Ball continues to develop for the Bulls, as the former No. 2 overall pick has played just 35 games for Chicago since signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the team in 2021.

While many thought that he would be sidelined for several weeks during the 2021-22 season, Lonzo Ball continued to deal with discomfort and pain in his left knee following his original meniscus surgery.

Unable to resume full basketball activities this offseason and still dealing with discomfort, Ball will now undergo another procedure on his left knee, meaning that he will miss the start of the 2022-23 season for the Chicago Bulls.

Four weeks from September 28 would be October 26 and given that Lonzo Ball will need to get back out on the practice court and ramp up his intensity before taking the court again, it is very likely that Ball may not be ready to make his season debut until sometime around Thanksgiving, assuming he is fully healthy by then.

With Ball on the floor last season, the Bulls posted a 22-13 record and sat at the top of the Eastern Conference standings during the first-half of the 2021-22 regular season.

Without Lonzo Ball, Chicago will now turn to Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Goran Dragic to carry the load in the backcourt in what has suddenly become a very crowded Eastern Conference.

The margin for error is extremely slim in the East, which is why this news of another surgery for Ball is devastating for this franchise.

Further updates on Lonzo Ball’s status and possible return to the court will be provided by the Chicago Bulls at a further date.