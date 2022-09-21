The 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria in Madrid has lured a large number of top showrunners and TV execs to participate in the annual event’s multiple panels over Sept. 27-30. The intense and extensive program of some 40 conferences and keynote addresses include discussions on animation, financing, creativity and talent, education, sports, artificial intelligence and platforms, among others. Launched last year, Iberseries is conceived as an exclusive space for the intersection between business and creative talent, as well as the exchange of ideas, projects, financing and co-production opportunities among the growing ranks of the Ibero-American TV industry. During four jampacked days, Iberseries...

TV SERIES ・ 46 MINUTES AGO