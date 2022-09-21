Read full article on original website
Target for Polycystic Kidney Disease Gene Therapy Might Lie in MicroRNA Binding Sites
Elimination of the miR-17 binding site on PKD1 and PKD2 mRNA alleviated cyst growth in preclinical models. Deleting the 3′-untranslated region (3′-UTR) miR-17 microRNA binding site on PKD1 mRNA via CRISPR/Cas9 editing in cellular, ex vivo, and mouse models of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) alleviated cyst growth and increased levels of Polycystin-1 (PC1), the disease-targeted protein, shedding light on a potential gene therapy approach for treating the disease, according to research recently published in Nature Communications.1.
HIV Gene Editing Clinical Trial Treats First Patient
The patient is expected to qualify for analytical treatment interruption of background anti-retroviral therapy. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05144386) of Excision BioTherapeutics’ EBT-101, an in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing approach intended for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1).
