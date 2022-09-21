Elimination of the miR-17 binding site on PKD1 and PKD2 mRNA alleviated cyst growth in preclinical models. Deleting the 3′-untranslated region (3′-UTR) miR-17 microRNA binding site on PKD1 mRNA via CRISPR/Cas9 editing in cellular, ex vivo, and mouse models of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) alleviated cyst growth and increased levels of Polycystin-1 (PC1), the disease-targeted protein, shedding light on a potential gene therapy approach for treating the disease, according to research recently published in Nature Communications.1.

