Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
Mother claims school ignored claims after son was beaten in alleged bullying attack in South LA
An L.A. mother claims school officials ignored her concern after her son was bullied and called racial slurs, and one incident that allegedly stemmed from bullying was caught on video.
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.
LA County Lifts Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County Friday lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
County lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in Andres Guardardo shooting
TORRANCE – Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18- year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near...
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy
A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries.
Justified force? Prankster gets body slammed at high school football game in Anaheim
A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field. It didn’t end well (for him). Video shared with KTLA shows the teen jogging across the field carrying a flag with...
California judge wants more info before granting teen hit-and-run driver's request for early release
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: A Los Angeles judge reached no decision Thursday after a teen who admitted to mowing down a mother and her 8-month-old in a stolen car asked for an early release from a five- to seven-month sentence in juvenile probation camp. In the past few months, he's also...
Inglewood police seek public’s help in locating trespassing, theft suspect
Community Bulletin regarding suspect, Richie Scott. Hello, My Name is Detective Thompson with IPD. We are currently investigating incidents with Mr. Scott (Richie). Please contact me via email if you have any information and or if you are a victim of a crime from Mr. Scott. I can assure you...
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
DA’s office has a pattern of turning a blind eye to public corruption complaints
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pattern of turning a blind eye to complaints submitted by the public is nothing new. Especially to residents who submit complaints that either linger in the abyss or are flat out rejected. The Metro whistleblower isn’t the first to have submitted documentation...
LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
Private Companies or the Public: Who Should Write Santa Ana Police’s Policies?
What was supposed to be a routine contract renewal this week for Lexipol – a private company that tells Santa Ana police officers when to use deadly force and conduct body searches – became a public push for community-driven department policies instead. A police oversight commission has yet...
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
