Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy

A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA

