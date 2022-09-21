Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO