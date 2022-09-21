Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Albuquerque, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UNM key player tears ACL, out for the season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have lost a key piece of their defense. Head coach Danny Gonzales announced on Thursday that junior defensive back Tavian Combs is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Combs sustained the injury during UNM’s 27-10 victory over UTEP last Saturday. The Amarillo, Texas native was […]
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Oktoberfest-a-palooza: Rounding up all the events statewide this weekend
With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Rio Grande Sun
Embarrassing Situation for Albuquerque Public Schools
Five weeks into the football season, there is still no way to watch most Albuquerque Public Schools games via broadcast. The only way to see many of the very best players and large-school teams in New Mexico is to go in person. The Albuquerque schools want more money for providing...
rmef.org
A New Mexico RMEF Giant Passes
John C. Hoffman, was born on November 14, 1945 at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To say John was involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an understatement. He was an active member of RMEF for over 30 years serving as the Albuquerque Chapter Chair for two years, State Chair for four years and Regional Chair for six. He became an Imperial Habitat Partner in 2017, a Sponsor member and a life member.
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
KRQE News 13
‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
Belen police search for answers about airdropped school threat
Belen High School was on lockdown status Friday as police investigated a threat. Officials put the school on lockdown at the end of the school day.
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
Over 100 buried as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death. 107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years […]
New Albuquerque restaurant competing in food competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 […]
Long-vacant Cafe Oaxaca torn down in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to transform an eyesore on Route 66 is moving forward. Crews have demolished the old Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th just west of downtown Albuquerque. The sprawling building sat boarded up for nearly two decades. The Downtown Growers Market and Three Sisters Kitchen have teamed up with the non-profit […]
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
eenews.net
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
KOAT 7
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. A 2015 blue Volkswagen was traveling West on Paseo Del Norte Northeast. At the same time, an unidentified female was running across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
Dual Nob Hill restaurant ready to ‘Duke it Out’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition. Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill. They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The […]
