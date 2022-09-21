Missouri's attorney general joins effort to threaten credit card companies over categorizing gun store sales

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters brought two lawsuits against the state of Missouri in regard to the state's new voting laws. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. As previously reported by KOMU 8, this law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO