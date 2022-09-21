Missouri's attorney general joins effort to threaten credit card companies over categorizing gun store sales

Read full article on original website
Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters brought two lawsuits against the state of Missouri in regard to the state's new voting laws. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. As previously reported by KOMU 8, this law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources celebrates Clean Energy Week
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation Friday declaring Sept. 26-30 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In this proclamation, Gov. Parson takes note of the clean energy industry's growth and employment of over 51,000 Missourians. The annual celebration of clean energy will be a week-long recognition...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Sept. 24
Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona. Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
