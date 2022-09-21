ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

LeBron James celebrates after Robert Sarver announces plan to sell Suns, Mercury

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKjCs_0i4w1pdz00

LeBron James is among those celebrating the news that .

James quickly took to Twitter on Tuesday after Sarver announced that he plans to sell both of his franchises following the from the league.

James was one of several NBA players who called for Sarver to sell his teams after the NBA's investigation into him — which found that Sarver used the N-word repeatedly, made inappropriate sexual and vulgar jokes, demeaned female employees and more. The .

, and didn't think it went far enough.

"I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong," he . "I don't need to explain why. Y'all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this ain't it."

Suns star Chris Paul, NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio, and even .

Rev. Al Sharpton, who has been very outspoken about Sarver’s scandal since the beginning, praised the news on Tuesday, too.

"The racist old boys' club in professional sports is officially closed," he said in a statement, in part, . "A new era is upon us where it is intolerable to view Black players like property. Sarver's decision today is the first step in the long road toward justice for the Suns and Mercury — the staff, the players and the fans.

"It is now imperative that the NBA, both teams, the corporate sponsors and the new owner, whomever they may be, follow through on the commitment to root out racism, misogyny and hate. The NBA's actions over the last week also make it apparent that the league must also do some soul searching."

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith & Malika Andrews Get Heated While Debating Ime Udoka Suspension

Stephen A. Smith has had some very strong opinions on this Ime Udoka situation. With the Celtics head coach being suspended for a year over having an affair with a team staff member, Smith has been calling out the Celtics organization directly. He believes that if the Celtics were going to make this public, which they did, they should have fired him. Smith takes issue with the team making this public given the fact that it is only a one-year suspension.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Boston

Report: Woman accused Ime Udoka of making unwanted comments

BOSTON - A new report about the relationship that led the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season may explain why the punishment is so severe.The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media. Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise. Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association,...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kerr envisions streamlined plan for Wiseman in second full season

It looks like James Wiseman's development is right on schedule. On Wednesday's episode of "The TK Show," Warriors coach Steve Kerr relayed to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the other coaches were "raving" about their 21-year-old center and that Wiseman's development stemmed from seeing more action. "He played a ton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Al Sharpton
TheDailyBeast

Robert Sarver Wants Out of the Phoenix Suns After Paltry NBA Ban

The owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury teams has started the process of selling both franchises, The Athletic reports. Robert Sarver was slapped with a year long ban from the sport and a $10 million fine on Sept. 13 after an NBA investigation uncovered allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment, including a handful of incidents where Sarver dropped the N-word. The punishment was heavily criticized by many players, including LeBron James and Draymond Green, who felt it was lenient. “As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. “In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible—that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past.” Sarver, who owns a one-third stake in both teams, became their primary owner when he purchased them in July 2004 for $404 million. Forbes estimated the Suns’ worth at $1.8 billion in Oct. 2021.Read it at The Athletic
PHOENIX, AZ
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive” Appears For 30th Anniversary

As a sneaker in which Michael Jordan never played an official NBA game, the Air Jordan 9 has historically been one of the most overlooked in the guard’s first 14 signature shoes. Ahead of the new year, however, Tinker Hatfield’s seventh design for #23 is set to drop in a “Black,” “Bright Concord,” “Light Olive” and “Aquatone” colorway with hopes of energizing the market around it.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Mercury#Nbpa
Sportico

Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Tips and draft strategy for points format leagues

When entering a fantasy draft, being adequately prepared is critical. For novice and experienced fantasy players alike, familiarizing yourself with your league's settings is essential. In fantasy basketball, almost all leagues operate under either a Points or Categories format. In categorical leagues, the goal is to win as many stat...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner

The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations

BOSTON — (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy