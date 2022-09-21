ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Awesome 92.3

The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri

It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash

ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
1440 WROK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home

KSNF/KODE — The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December. The timing of the rollout was announced today (9/20) by Northrop Grumman. The aeronautics technology company won the contract in 2015 […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Where Missouri and Illinois place on the ‘happiness ranking’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. The story is a little different on the other side of the Mississippi River. Missouri ranks […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(Stockton, MO) -- The Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri will remain open at least until a hearing next week. The Christian reform school is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students. A Cedar County judge ruled that it may stay open under monitoring by Missouri child welfare workers. Agape was ordered to shut down earlier this month, but the closure was delayed because a staff member accused of abuse left the school.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona. Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
ALASKA STATE
ksgf.com

New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE

