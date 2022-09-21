Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
KSNF/KODE — The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December. The timing of the rollout was announced today (9/20) by Northrop Grumman. The aeronautics technology company won the contract in 2015 […]
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
The 'real estate apocalypse' already hit St. Louis office buildings
ST. LOUIS — The pandemic has wiped away billions of dollars in property value nationwide over the past two years, but for St. Louis’ largest office buildings, the decline started even sooner. Over the last decade, a collection of the region’s largest office buildings dropped nearly 24% in...
Where Missouri and Illinois place on the ‘happiness ranking’
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. The story is a little different on the other side of the Mississippi River. Missouri ranks […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Stockton, MO) -- The Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri will remain open at least until a hearing next week. The Christian reform school is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students. A Cedar County judge ruled that it may stay open under monitoring by Missouri child welfare workers. Agape was ordered to shut down earlier this month, but the closure was delayed because a staff member accused of abuse left the school.
KOMU
Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona. Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
Watch an Intense Missouri Lightning Storm Captured by a Trail Cam
The thunderstorms that went through Missouri and Illinois recently were about as intense as they come. Several tornadoes and tons of lightning were present in those storm systems. One trail cam in Missouri was able to capture crazy lightning thanks to a military-grade night vision camera. According to the video...
krcgtv.com
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
