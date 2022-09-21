Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review
The world of portable 13- and 14-inch laptops is hyper-competitive in 2022, but the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (starts at $1,254.99; $1,599.99 as tested) manages to stand out. A blistering Ryzen 9 processor leads the way in our model, supported by 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The latter is rare at this size, providing legitimate graphics chops in a 14-inch body, which competitors lack. A couple of cutting-edge features may be missing, but realistically the Slim 7 Pro X is a better value than most of the alternatives, earning an Editors’ Choice award among ultraportables.
PC Magazine
Save $350 on This Top-Rated Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14 sets the standard for 2-in-1 convertible computers. And it's available from Walmart(Opens in a new window) for 33% off the retail price. Boasting a 14-inch screen, Intel processors, and a 360-degree hinge for turning the laptop into a tablet, this PCMag Editors' Choice pick is on sale for only $699.
PC Magazine
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED TV Review
Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.
PC Magazine
LaCie Mobile Drive (2022) Review
The LaCie Mobile Drive (2022) is a mildly redesigned version of the company's external hard drive that we reviewed in March 2019. Available in capacities ranging from 1TB ($79.99) to the 5TB model tested here ($169.99), the new drive has a tasteful silver and black aluminum chassis. It's easy to set up and use, and its LaCie Toolkit software enables backup, restore, and mirroring, though its touch of style brings a slightly higher cost than other external hard drives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Save On Refurbished Surface Tablets, Laptops Before Sept. 30
Shopping for a portable computer on a budget can be challenging. However, consumers can save hundreds by perusing the refurbished market—full of laptops and tablets that may not offer the latest and greatest internals, but come with enough horsepower to handle serious work like web conferencing and responding to emails.
PC Magazine
The Best Roomba for 2022
Roomba was one of the first big names in the robot vacuum space, but it hasn't just rested on its laurels for the last 20 years as the industry matured. These days, the company offers a robust lineup of autonomous vacuums and other home-cleaning devices across a wide range of prices and capabilities.
PC Magazine
White Xbox Series X Appears in Logitech Wireless Headset Ad
It's only visible for a second, but a Logitech ad for the Astro A30 Wireless Headset includes a white version of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has only ever offered the Xbox Series S in white, with the standard Series X being black or some variation of it for limited editions. So the appearance of a white version of the Series X, which was first spotted by VGC, begs the question of whether we should expect an announcement from Microsoft soon? Or did Logitech modify a standard black console to fit its ad?
Nature.com
Impact of using different-sized touch keyboards on free-text keystroke dynamics authentication in the Arabic language
Authentication using keystroke dynamics (KD) has become an active research area due to its usability and security aspects. Nowadays, the scale of touch keyboard use has expanded to include most modern devices. Although KD typically focuses on a single device at a particular time, authentication systems are adjustable within their environments, as these systems' users frequently switch between multiple devices. Thus, this paper assesses users' typing behavior on different tablet devices with varying touch keyboard sizes. In particular, we empirically assess whether the validation results from free-text KD authentication vary depending on the touch keyboard size. The results reveal interesting research directions for future feasibility studies on changing the dynamic keystroke typing-pad effect on user-security and trust-authentication analysis.
Comments / 0