ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas man sentenced to federal prison for performing fake autopsies

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM7vQ_0i4w16Rt00

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas man, who had already been banned from doing business in the state for performing illegal autopsies, has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud in connection with the autopsies.

Shawn Parcells pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in May 2022 after accepting $5,000 from a client for an autopsy he was not licensed to perform, the Department of Justice said in a news release. The autopsy report provided to the client included an opinion within “a certain degree of medical certainty as a Forensic, Neuro, and Infectious Disease Epidemiology Fellow,” despite no pathologist participating in the exam or report, according to the DOJ.

Parcells was sentenced to 69 months in prison, which is more than five years.

As part of a plea deal Parcells reached with prosecutors, nine other wire fraud charges were dropped, The Associated Press reported.

In August, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Parcells’ permanent ban from doing business in the state, as we reported at the time. A Kansas judge ordered him to pay more than $700,000 in fines and restitution.

“It’s troubling whenever criminals deceptively present themselves as professionals to commit fraud on unwitting victims, but the fact that Parcells’ schemes were predicated upon exploiting the grief and bereavement of others, makes his act a particularly predatory crime,” U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said in a statement.

Parcells was accused of using false credentials to perform autopsies multiple times, but was the subject of national attention after performing an autopsy commissioned by the family of Michael Brown, the Black man killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, CNN reported.

In 2014, Parcells told CNN that he sometimes performed autopsies without a physician present, and insisted it was legal as long as a doctor signed off on the report and he was under the doctor’s supervision.

Prosecutors told the AP that as part of their investigation, they found Parcells had collected more than 1,600 samples as part of his scheme. Those samples are in the custody of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and victims have until Oct. 6 to claim them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused deaths of 11 people

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl and causing the deaths of 11 people, the Department of Justice said in a statement.The sentencing verdict on Monday comes six months after Aaron Rhy Broussard, 31, was found guilty on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury for the 2016 overdose deaths.He obtained illicit substances from China suppliers who smuggled them into the US, advertised the product on his disguise website PlantFoodUSA.Net and then mailed the drugs through the USPS, notes the DoJ. Consumers were...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black

A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
LIVONIA, MI
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio

A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autopsies#Prison#Kansas Attorney General#Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Doj#The Associated Press
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings

Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine

A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
PIEDMONT, AL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy