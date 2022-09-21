Read full article on original website
WTRF
Good Shepherd Nursing Home opens Outpatient Program to the public
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been successful in offering its residents occupational, physical, and speech therapy, but they are now taking the next step in offering these services to the public. The doctors at Good Shepherd not only form a bond with their residents, but...
West Virginia will be home to tattoo convention
Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States. The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight onFriday and Saturday, as well […]
WTOV 9
Brooke County farm a one-stop shop for fall entertainment
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — It’s the first day of fall. That means corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches, and much more, making places like Eric Freeland's Farm Halloween/Fall spectacular a one-stop shop. A tour will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring hand-crafted scarecrows, pumpkins, witches, an alien...
morgantownmag.com
Which Variety of Pawpaw is Your Favorite?
Taste and compare at the Core Arboretum’s WV Pawpaw Festival this Saturday. If you do much traveling around the state’s Eastern Panhandle, you’ve probably stumbled upon Paw Paw, a Morgan County town with a seemingly nonsensical name and a population under 1,000. The town is named for the unique, tropical-flavored pawpaw fruit that grows natively in this region.
Kick off fall with Oktoberfest on the Plaza
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you looking for a way to officially start to celebrate the fall season? How about Oktoberfest on the Plaza? The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has plenty planned for this Saturday, September 24. The Plaza on Market in Downtown Wheeling will be packed with food vendors sharing traditional […]
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
weelunk.com
Centre Market’s New Manager Has Big Plans For Its Future
This year has offered nothing but growth and positive change throughout Wheeling. From the new construction of downtown housing complexes, the launch of new transportation thanks to Bird scooters, and several new businesses popping up around town, there is plenty to be excited about!. Another addition to the Wheeling scene...
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Weirton Steel trains ride again after donation
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It wasn’t too long ago that massive metal machines barreled through Weirton night and day. And while their wheels haven’t touched the tracks for decades, the memories have been preserved—in tiny handheld form. Jeffrey Miller has just donated his replica trains to the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center, and has […]
First Look: WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, WVa. — After more than three years in development — and getting built through the Covid-19 pandemic — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will open Sept. 29. The nine-story, 150-bed hospital is both connected to the Ruby Memorial Hospital and also stands apart as its own state-of-the-art tower. It’s one of about two dozen attached children’s hospitals in the United States, designed by IKM in Pittsburgh and further stepping up the care WVU Medicine already brings to expectant mothers, infants and pediatric patients. The hospital is moving its entire operations from the floor within Ruby Hospital to the new building.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers to Wear Special Stickers on Helmets for WVU Children’s Hospital
There will be a special addition to West Virginia’s helmets in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech tonight, and it’s not just because it’s a big game on national television. The Mountaineers will be sporting a sticker to represent WVU’S children’s hospital throughout...
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
westliberty.edu
WLU’s 2022 Presidential Search Committee Adjourns for Inaugural Meeting
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Sept. 23, 2022 — West Liberty University’s Presidential Search Committee met for the first time today at 4:20 p.m. in historic Shaw Hall. This meeting was immediately preceded by a 4 p.m. Board of Governors (BOG) meeting called to complete and finalize the Search Committee Members. (The original 15 members were approved by the BOG at its Sept. 13 meeting.)
wajr.com
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
WTRF
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County, Among the Area's Most Popular Restaurants, Soon to Relocate
Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple Street, adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an additional 75 employees. Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday...
Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders
A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
What you need to know about traveling with Clarksburg’s new airline
Tickets for flights on North Central West Virginia Airport's newest airline partner, Contour Airlines, are now available for purchase. Here's what you need to know if you plan to travel on the new airline.
