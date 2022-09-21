CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will meet with Kanawha County leaders on Tuesday regarding damages from flooding last month. Communities in Kanawha and Fayette counties were affected by high water when flooding damaged more than 100 homes in addition to roads and local infrastructure systems. Crews have removed more than 350 tons of debris during cleanup efforts in the weeks following the flooding.

