Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in South Carolina found safe, reunited with family
WEDGEWOOD, S.C. (TND) — Authorities in South Carolina said a missing 3-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Ruby Heider was located on Saturday around 11 a.m. EDT and reunited with her loved ones. The department shared a photo of...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester School teacher named finalist for state honor
An educator from Rivers Oak Middle School in Dorchester School District Two is a finalist for the Induction of the Year Award through South Carolina. Gray is ROMS Strings Teacher and Orchestra Director. Gray was SSTwo's award nominee for the 2021-2022 school year. “It is such an honor to be...
abcnews4.com
Sullivan's Island in need of blood donors for drive Saturday: SIPD
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sullivan's Island Police Department is hosting its first community blood drive on Saturday, September 24th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors can arrive at the Sunrise Church Fellowship Hall on 3222 Middle Street. Blood suppliers remain at critically low levels and all...
abcnews4.com
Local Hero: ABC News 4's link to a firefighter who stepped up after Hurricane Hugo hit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — September 22, 1989 is a day many people in the Lowcountry remember vividly. Most were waking up the morning after Hurricane Hugo made landfall. This Wednesday, marked the 33rd anniversary of a storm which ravaged the Palmetto state, destroying countless beachfront properties. Its direct effects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
CCSD considering magnet program for future high school in McClellanville area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Plans are finally in motion to replace the old Lincoln High School with a brand new school in McClellanville. It's been nearly a decade since Lincoln High closed. At a board meeting Wednesday night, there was finally talk of what a new school would bring the community.
abcnews4.com
PrEP Awareness Week this year will focus on HIV Prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This year's PrEP Awareness Week which takes place from September 26-30 will focus on sexual health and the importance of HIV prevention. PrEP Awareness aims to increase the understanding of HIV prevention and the effectiveness of pre-exposure prophylaxis. PrEP is a daily pill taken every two months by someone that does not have HIV but is at risk of being exposed.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina's shellfish harvest season opening October 1
South Carolina's 2022-2023 shellfish harvest season is set to open 30 minutes before the official sunrise on Saturday, October 1st. The recreation shellfish season will remain open through May 15th, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. If another hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spills, shellfish beds...
abcnews4.com
DHEC encourages annual flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for flu season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to get their annual flu shots, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. According to the DHEC, it's important to receive the flu vaccine every fall since the virus changes every...
Comments / 0