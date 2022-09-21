ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester School teacher named finalist for state honor

An educator from Rivers Oak Middle School in Dorchester School District Two is a finalist for the Induction of the Year Award through South Carolina. Gray is ROMS Strings Teacher and Orchestra Director. Gray was SSTwo's award nominee for the 2021-2022 school year. “It is such an honor to be...
PrEP Awareness Week this year will focus on HIV Prevention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This year's PrEP Awareness Week which takes place from September 26-30 will focus on sexual health and the importance of HIV prevention. PrEP Awareness aims to increase the understanding of HIV prevention and the effectiveness of pre-exposure prophylaxis. PrEP is a daily pill taken every two months by someone that does not have HIV but is at risk of being exposed.
South Carolina's shellfish harvest season opening October 1

South Carolina's 2022-2023 shellfish harvest season is set to open 30 minutes before the official sunrise on Saturday, October 1st. The recreation shellfish season will remain open through May 15th, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. If another hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spills, shellfish beds...
