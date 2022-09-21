COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This year's PrEP Awareness Week which takes place from September 26-30 will focus on sexual health and the importance of HIV prevention. PrEP Awareness aims to increase the understanding of HIV prevention and the effectiveness of pre-exposure prophylaxis. PrEP is a daily pill taken every two months by someone that does not have HIV but is at risk of being exposed.

