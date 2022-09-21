Houston is steadily establishing itself as a hub for life sciences. The latest project — dubbed TMC BioPort — is expected to double the overall size of the Texas Medical Center. The planned 500-acre biomanufacturing and medical supplies distribution center is still in the early stages of development, but the Houston Chronicle reports that it has the potential to solidify the city as a premier manufacturer of therapeutics and other health care products.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO