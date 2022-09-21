ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston plans TMC BioPort to complete life-science hub

Houston is steadily establishing itself as a hub for life sciences. The latest project — dubbed TMC BioPort — is expected to double the overall size of the Texas Medical Center. The planned 500-acre biomanufacturing and medical supplies distribution center is still in the early stages of development, but the Houston Chronicle reports that it has the potential to solidify the city as a premier manufacturer of therapeutics and other health care products.
Former Enron subsidiary inks huge office lease renewal

After making a hardline back-to-office push in April, EOG Resources inks one of Houston’s largest office lease renewals this year. The Houston-based oil company — formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company before its separation from Enron in 1999 — just signed a renewal lease at Heritage Plaza that’s almost twice the size of the original lease it signed in 2007, according to the Houston Chronicle.
