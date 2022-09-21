Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
La Corsha moves forward with South Austin hotel
Austin-based La Corsha Hospitality Group is moving forward with building a long-stalled, $24 million boutique hotel on the grounds of the city’s historic Green Pastures farmhouse. Green Pastures, located at 811 W. Live Oak Street in the South Austin neighborhood of Bouldin Creek, is currently the home of Mattie’s,...
therealdeal.com
Majestic Realty Co. eyes 2 million-square-foot industrial park in San Marcos
Situated between the major markets of Austin and San Antonio, the small town of San Marcos looks to be continuing a major industrial transformation with another speculative project. California-based Majestic Realty Co. is proposing more than 2 million square feet of speculative industrial space east of I-35 in San Marcos,...
Comments / 0