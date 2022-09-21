Read full article on original website
WSMV
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
clayconews.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Macon County deputy hailed as hero for stopping out-of-control driver at parade
No one was safe as a runaway driver raced through a homecoming parade with kids just feet away. Then, a heroic deputy put his life on the line.
fox17.com
Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
radio7media.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County
AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
fox17.com
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
DeKalb County man charged with murder in death of girlfriend
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes a domestic violence incident led to the death of a DeKalb County woman.
WKRN
Manchester man convicted for baby's death
A Manchester father accused of killing his 5-week-old baby was found guilty of lesser charges. Driver killed after crashing into semi on Highway …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 25, …. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville woman honors …. Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for...
Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated bullying, assaults at La Vergne Lake Elementary
Amber Nabi says her daughter was assaulted Monday, but she wasn't notified until Wednesday.
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
Manchester father found guilty of lesser charges in death of his 5-week-old baby
A Manchester man accused of killing his five-week-old baby has been found guilty of lesser charges.
Family Displaced After Escaping Murfreesboro House fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Disturbing details revealed in Manchester infant’s death as murder trial begins
A Manchester man accused of killing his five-week-old baby claims the infant’s death was an accident. Testimony began Tuesday for the young father facing first-degree murder in his son’s death.
