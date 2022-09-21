ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
HARTSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Putnam County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
County
Putnam County, TN
radio7media.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County

AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Suicide#Emergency Personnel#Tn#Boeing#Sec#Us Army
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Manchester man convicted for baby's death

A Manchester father accused of killing his 5-week-old baby was found guilty of lesser charges. Driver killed after crashing into semi on Highway …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 25, …. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville woman honors …. Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for...
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Family Displaced After Escaping Murfreesboro House fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy