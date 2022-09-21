Read full article on original website
Related
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Attorney General Miyares Calls on FCC to Require More Voice Service Providers to Put in Place Anti-Robocall Protections
RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares called on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require the telephone providers that route calls across the U.S. telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls. “Robocalls aren’t just annoying – they are illegal tools used to take...
Former Virginia band director facing 8 sex-related charges involving teens
A former Powhatan High School band director is now facing eight sex-related charges as he waits for his next hearing in October.
NBC12
Woman dead in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in Henrico convenience store shooting
The victim in a shooting at a Central Henrico convenience store on Friday night has been identified.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
WHSV
Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
RELATED PEOPLE
One dead in Richmond crash between SUV and motorcycle
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Richmond that left one person dead on Saturday evening.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
fox5dc.com
DEA warns new street drug nitazene just as deadly as fentanyl
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A new drug that the DEA said is every bit as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl has authorities in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia very concerned. "It is extremely, extremely lethal and deadly," explained Jarod Forget, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division. "The drug cartels are continuing to change, and they’re evolving. They’re trying new chemicals, new drugs. We’ve seen a transition in how fentanyl is pedaled. Now, we’re seeing counterfeit pills and rainbow-colored fake pills that we’re seeing in our society, and now of course we’re seeing it in this new class of drug called nitazene."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
There have been 784 incidents of shoplifting in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Police records last updated on September 18, 2022.
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Juvenile escapes kidnappers in Hopewell
Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico. The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
Behind-the-scenes look at the State Fair of Virginia
The ticket plaza opens at 10 a.m. daily. Click here for ticket prices. General parking and shuttle rides are free. Premium parking is available online. It is pay as you go for food and rides.
City buildings to be closed in Richmond Monday as community mourns fallen officer
RICHMOND — City buildings and offices will be closed in Richmond Monday as the community comes together to mourn a fallen officer. On social media the City of Richmond said the buildings and offices will be closed for Officer Seara Burton’s memorial services. Her funeral will be Monday...
Police ID man killed outside Henrico convenience store
Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting outside a Henrico convenience store Friday night.
Comments / 0