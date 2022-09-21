ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Attorney General Miyares Calls on FCC to Require More Voice Service Providers to Put in Place Anti-Robocall Protections

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares called on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require the telephone providers that route calls across the U.S. telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls. “Robocalls aren’t just annoying – they are illegal tools used to take...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Woman dead in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
WHSV

Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Hill
fox5dc.com

DEA warns new street drug nitazene just as deadly as fentanyl

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A new drug that the DEA said is every bit as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl has authorities in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia very concerned. "It is extremely, extremely lethal and deadly," explained Jarod Forget, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division. "The drug cartels are continuing to change, and they’re evolving. They’re trying new chemicals, new drugs. We’ve seen a transition in how fentanyl is pedaled. Now, we’re seeing counterfeit pills and rainbow-colored fake pills that we’re seeing in our society, and now of course we’re seeing it in this new class of drug called nitazene."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Criminal Investigation#Virginia Law#Alcohol#Abc#Bureau Of Law Enforcement
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Juvenile escapes kidnappers in Hopewell

Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico. The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.
HOPEWELL, VA
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
DC News Now

Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy