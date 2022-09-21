Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico. The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO