Spring Hill, TN

WKRN

Members of Felony Lane Gang accused of car break-ins

Members of Felony Lane Gang accused of car break-ins in Hendersonville, TN. Members of Felony Lane Gang accused of car break-ins Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 24, …. Interesting facts about cassowaries at Nashville …. Shooting victim frustrated by lack of charges in …. Nashville Sexual Assault Center...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Road Rage (Shots Fired) Incident On Hwy 49 Triggers Search For Suspect

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local woman reported that she was shot at and nearly run off the road on Hwy 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon. “The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and obtained warrants for...
ORLINDA, TN
clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN

