3 teens arrested after shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex
Early Saturday morning, three teenagers were arrested by Hendersonville Police following a shooting incident at the Marina Point Apartments in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged ‘Felony Lane Gang’ members after 5 cars were broken into
Three members of the infamous "Felony Lane Gang" are behind bars thanks to quick work by Hendersonville police who worked 24 hours straight to nab the alleged bad guys.
Police searching for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike Friday morning.
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
‘I have 10 rounds still in me’: Nashville man remains in hospital after being shot several times outside Antioch club
One of the latest victims of Nashville's violent crime surge, is struggling to walk again after he was shot several time
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
smokeybarn.com
Road Rage (Shots Fired) Incident On Hwy 49 Triggers Search For Suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local woman reported that she was shot at and nearly run off the road on Hwy 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon. “The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and obtained warrants for...
clayconews.com
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
Man arrested, pointed gun at daughter's boyfriend outside restaurant
A man was arrested earlier this month for pointing a gun at his daughter's boyfriend outside a sandwich shop.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
