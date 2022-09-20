Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Lil' Kim Denies Megan Thee Stallion Collab Disses Nicki Minaj's Son
"To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting," the rapper wrote on Instagram.
Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion Announced as SNL Musical Guests
The 48th season of Saturday Night Live begins on October 1, and the season premiere will be hosted by Miles Teller and feature musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week, Willow will perform during a Brendan Gleeson–hosted episode. Then, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as the host and musical guest.
Nicki Minaj Assembles All-Star Lineup for New ‘Queen Mix’ of ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Nicki Minaj has assembled a royal court of rappers for the new “Queen Mix” of her recent single, “Super Freaky Girl.” The remix/epic posse cut features new verses from City Girls’ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. Minaj also contributes a few new ad-libs to the song (like properly introducing Katie Got Bandz’s verse with her online moniker, “Ayo Drillary Clinton”), as well as a whole new verse of her own to close out the track. Minaj originally released the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl” back in August. The song followed a string of singles and collaborations,...
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
2022 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift seen flawlessly rapping all the words to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’
Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.Unlike the regular, silver VMA trophies, the Vanguard...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Baby Keem Is Nominated For Almost As Many Awards As His Cousin Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem has risen to stardom in the footsteps of his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. At the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Keem has almost as many nominations as Kendrick.
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
J Dilla Doc in the Works from Questlove, ‘Summer of Soul’ Producer Joseph Patel (Exclusive)
Following his Oscar win with Summer of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and his Two One Five Entertainment have signed on for a new nonfiction project about late music producer J Dilla. Dilla Time will document, according to the project’s description, “the brief life and pervasive and largely uncredited influence of music producer J Dilla.” Dilla worked with some of hip-hop’s biggest names throughout the ’90s and into the early ’00s, including Questlove, as well as Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, Common and Erykah Badu. Other collaborators include Ye, Dr. Dre and Pharrell Williams, and his influence can be heard in...
Giveon Collaborates With Drake, Daniel Pemberton for Throwback Single ‘Time’
Giveon has released a bittersweet new single, “Time,” via Not So Fast/Epic Records. The crooning song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, and Taylor Swift. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and...
HipHopDX.com
YG Recruits Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch & More For 'I Got Issues' Tracklist
YG‘s I Got Issues tracklist has surfaced ahead of the album’s scheduled release on September 30. According to Apple Music, the 14-song project boasts guest features from Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Post Malone, H.E.R., Mozzy, D3szn, Duki and Cuco. Set to be released on Def...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Drop Off "Willing To Trust" Collab Track: Listen
Kid Cudi isn't letting the unexpected leak of his Entergalactic album get him down. Ahead of the project's September 30th release date, the "Mr. Rager" hitmaker has shared a new single, this one in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, called "Willing To Trust." Fans of Cudi will already know that...
NME
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announce final show as five-piece
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have announced their final gig as a five-piece, with Bizzy Bone set to retire from performing live. The hip-hop group – Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh – will perform their last gig with this line-up in Ontario, California on November 19 as part of Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg‘s High Hopes Concert.
hiphop-n-more.com
Fabolous Enlists Dave East on New Single ‘Bach To Bach’: Watch
Fabolous has returned once again with another new single called ‘Bach to Bach’, this time partnering with Dave East. The two New Yorkers go back and forth over the smooth instrumental and ride through their city in the Maybach for the music video. Good friend Meek Mill also makes a cameo in the clip — watch it below.
