howellcountynews.com
Charles Lee Webster
Charles Lee Webster passed away on September 18, 2022. He was born June 4, 1944, the son of the late Gage and Helen (Blauser) Webster. He and his siblings, Linda and Becky, were raised in the family home in Bartlett, Ohio, that was built by his great-grandfather, Joshua Webster. Charles...
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
howellcountynews.com
Rita Kay Woolsey
Our family and the community sadly lost a very special person on September 19, 2022, when Rita Kay Woolsey, of Mountain View, Missouri, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side at her daughter's house in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 69. She was born in Teresita, Missouri, on June 7, 1953, to Ruel and Hazel (Spangler) Smith.
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
myozarksonline.com
Just one day to go before the Inaugural Route 66 Hogs and Frogs Festival takes place
Just one day to go before the Inaugural Route 66 Hogs and Frogs Festival takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Roubidoux Park in Waynesville. Tomorrow’s events will include Croaker’s Kid Fest from 4 to 6 in the afternoon…Hop Around Pulaski Poker Run starting at 4 p-m…Ms. Croaker Pin-Up contest from 4:30 to 6:30…and Frogapalooza from 7 to 10 o’clock in the evening. Croaker, incidentally, is the name of the iconic Frog Rock on the hillside along Historic Route 66 into Downtown Waynesville. Some of Saturday’s events include a motorcycle show beginning at 9 in the morning, a cornhole tournament at 11 a-m, and a beard and exotic hair contest from 3 to 5 o’clock. Sunday’s events include a Hog and Frog cooking contest from 10 a-m to 3 p-m and Power Wheels Drag Racing from 3 to 6 p-m. On all three days of the festival, there will be many food and craft vendors in the park. The Route 66 Community Art Gallery will have a Walk of Art.
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
