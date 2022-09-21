Just one day to go before the Inaugural Route 66 Hogs and Frogs Festival takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Roubidoux Park in Waynesville. Tomorrow’s events will include Croaker’s Kid Fest from 4 to 6 in the afternoon…Hop Around Pulaski Poker Run starting at 4 p-m…Ms. Croaker Pin-Up contest from 4:30 to 6:30…and Frogapalooza from 7 to 10 o’clock in the evening. Croaker, incidentally, is the name of the iconic Frog Rock on the hillside along Historic Route 66 into Downtown Waynesville. Some of Saturday’s events include a motorcycle show beginning at 9 in the morning, a cornhole tournament at 11 a-m, and a beard and exotic hair contest from 3 to 5 o’clock. Sunday’s events include a Hog and Frog cooking contest from 10 a-m to 3 p-m and Power Wheels Drag Racing from 3 to 6 p-m. On all three days of the festival, there will be many food and craft vendors in the park. The Route 66 Community Art Gallery will have a Walk of Art.

WAYNESVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO