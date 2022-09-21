Read full article on original website
Harris County commissioners to revisit tax rate vote Sept. 27
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle were not in attendance at the Sept. 13 meeting, denying a vote on the tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will have a second opportunity to vote on the proposed tax rate at their meeting Sept....
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
Officials plan for long-term benefits of Fort Bend County EpiCenter
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Upon opening in summer 2023, the Fort Bend County EpiCenter will sit on 52 acres in Rosenberg, attracting visitors to the area for events from surrounding counties, officials said. Located...
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for 500-acre 'BioPort' in southwest Houston
Texas Medical Center President William McKeon introduces the TMC BioPort during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) The Texas Medical Center officials announced the latest major development, the TMC BioPort, during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. With the goal to cover more than...
Exxon’s Long-Shot Embrace of Carbon Capture in the Houston Area Just Got Massive Support from Congress
Imagine a clean energy future, and you might picture giant turbines twisting in the wind, or electric vehicles zipping quietly down the highway. Fossil fuels become relics, or disappear altogether. ExxonMobil has a different vision. In this story of the future, oil refineries continue to distill crude. Fossil fuel-burning power...
METRO eyes location for new Missouri City Park & Ride
The board authorized the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's president and CEO to begin negotiations with NewQuest Properties in regards to a long-term lease on property at Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has its...
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
Humble City Council ratifies reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at its Sept. 22 meeting, down from last year’s rate of $0.263508. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at...
Former manager of Prairie View Federal Credit Union indicted on embezzlement charges
HOUSTON, TX -- A 56-year-old Prairie View woman has been indicted on charges of embezzlement, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Gloria Jean Hall She is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 pm. A federal grand jury returned the four-count indictment Sept....
Low pay, feeling undervalued leading to Texas and Houston-area teacher turnover and burnout
According to the 2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report compiled by the University of Houston, the average base salary for Texas teachers dropped 1% to $54,192 from 2011 to 2019, taking into account factors like inflation. The teaching profession in Texas is facing a retention crisis. Teacher retention has been an...
Black real estate investors in the Houston area file lawsuit after they say they were denied property units
Three Black real estate investors have filed a discrimination lawsuit in a federal court in the Houston area, claiming that in August a real estate agent refused them the option to purchase three condominiums in a newly constructed community.
More than 80% of Harris Co. residents charged with misdemeanors fail to show up for court, data shows
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It's flat out ridiculous that we're allowing this to happen in Harris County, and we're not going to hold anyone accountable anymore," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. Miranda O'Donnel, a woman with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges and mug shots,...
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care opens new location in Kingwood
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood Sept. 13, officials announced in a Sept. 9 news release. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care) Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood on Sept. 13, officials announced...
Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
Porter Lake Crossing brings new development to northwest Katy
Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in late 2022 and will feature three multitenant buildings. (Rendering courtesy Porter Lake Crossing) A new retail center is coming to northwest Katy, near the Elyson and Morton Creek Ranch housing developments. Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in early December, according...
Fort Bend County Judge KP George and challenger Trever Nehls spar over hate messages made public
KP George, an Indian-American immigrant, says he's received these messages before, but they're now at an all-time high, with some of them supporting his election opponent.
Conroe ISD Trustee Scott Moore resigns, board approves nearly $22 million for new school sites
On Sept. 20, Conroe ISD trustee Scott Moore submitted his resignation and the board approved nearly $22 million for the purchase of new school sites in The Woodlands High School and Grand Oaks High School feeder zones. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees appointed board President...
Frustrated solar customers say they can't get permission to use expensive systems
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - If you, or your neighbor, recently invested in solar panels, there's a good chance you're still waiting for that expensive investment to provide any power. A massive backlog is responsible for slowing the process of getting those systems connected to the grid. Brian Hiatt is one...
