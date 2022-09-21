Read full article on original website
Da Bears!
3d ago
I'm just happy it's not for the whole season. I hope he comes back and plays lights out. Hope he makes a speedy recovery #BullsNation!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka's NBA Suspension, And Twitter Has Her Back
Long has received an outpouring of love online — including an effusive statement of support from Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Chicago Bulls Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario
The story of the modern big man has been an interesting one in the NBA. For a long time, their job description was fairly consistent. An overwhelming majority of big men were expected to stay in the paint – on both ends of the floor. If you could score in the post, and defend the rim, you had a job as an NBA center.
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The post Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe
On Sunday, the Orlando Magic announced that "Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe." Fultz was the first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft.
ESPN
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck says suspension of coach Ime Udoka the result of monthslong investigation
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the organization's decision to suspend Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season came after an investigation by an independent law firm uncovered multiple violations of team policies. "I am concerned about the situation and its impact on everybody in the Celtics' organization," Grousbeck...
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played fort he Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
20K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 7