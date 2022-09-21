Jim Wolfe Appointed as New City Engineer

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced today the appointment of Jim Wolfe as Madison’s City Engineer. Wolfe is a graduate of UW Madison and has served in the Engineering Division for 15 years; planning, overseeing and directing multiple projects throughout the City.

“Madison’s Engineering Division deals with a wide range of important city projects and infrastructure, and has a growing focus on building a more sustainable city,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “Jim’s experience working with City staff, Alders and residents positions him well to make sure we deliver on our service promise, while continuing to innovate.”

"I am excited for my new role leading the Engineering Division,” said Wolfe. “We have a talented staff and experienced group of leaders that will certainly help make this transition easier, and I look forward to serving our community on the wide variety services that our Division provides.”Wolfe is replacing the recently retired City Engineer Rob Phillips. Interim

Engineering Division Manager Kathy Cryan will resume her role as Engineering Operations Manager.

“I want to thank Kathy for stepping up to lead the Division over the past six months,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway, “I am confident that Kathy and the rest of the Engineering management team will support Jim as he transitions to this new role.”

Wolfe will assume his new position effective immediately, while his contract goes through the Council approval process.