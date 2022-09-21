ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

High school football Week 5 matchups around the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows. Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:. MISSOURI. Belton 52, William Chrisman 7. Center 55, Warrensburg 15. Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X 20. Fort...
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Awesome 92.3

The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri

It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City corn puddin’

A few months ago, I changed day jobs. I took nearly an identical role with a company based out of Des Moines, Iowa in cybersecurity. Because of the pandemic, I worked for my old company for about 18 months and visited the office twice. Once to pick up my work laptop and once to drop it off when I left. For obvious reasons, my current job is remote as well – otherwise that commute up and down I-35 would be hell every day.
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS, is a great city with plenty of delicious restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Italian, or barbecue, Olathe has something to satisfy your cravings. Here are our picks for the 13 best restaurants in Olathe. 1. Sake Lounge. $$ | (913) 780-2800 | WEBSITE. Sushi...
