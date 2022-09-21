Read full article on original website
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare...
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
KTLO
Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WTRF
West Virginia ambulance company owner charged with IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and three counts “obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” Smyth was the operator of the companies Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service, Inc., Stat Ambulance Service, Inc., and Stat EMS, LLC. The three companies provided ambulance services to the residents of Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Chicago Journal
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
KFVS12
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Detroit News
Former St. Clair official's relatives plead guilty in low-income housing fraud case
Three relatives of the former St. Clair Housing Commission director convicted of stealing government low-income housing funds have pleaded guilty for their role in the scheme, federal officials announced Wednesday. Brian Loren, Ryan Loren and Kayla Loren entered the pleas Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith. Investigators announced in...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
abc17news.com
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI (AP) — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
wtaq.com
More Delays In Murder Suspect’s Court Case
KANSAS CITY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A trial has been delayed until Oct. 3 for Garland Nelson on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them. And, Nelson’s motion to suppress evidence in the case has been denied. Nelson is...
KMOV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
Wichita Eagle
High school counselor preyed on female students seeking guidance in Missouri, feds say
A high school counselor preyed on female students who were seeking his guidance in Missouri, authorities said. Now he has admitted in federal court to “having sexual contact with one student and having inappropriate contact with nine others,” according to a Sept. 20 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
