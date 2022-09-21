ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WTRF

West Virginia ambulance company owner charged with IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and three counts “obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” Smyth was the operator of the companies Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service, Inc., Stat Ambulance Service, Inc., and Stat EMS, LLC. The three companies provided ambulance services to the residents of Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Chicago Journal

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
KFVS12

Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
abc17news.com

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

MIAMI (AP) — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange...
wtaq.com

More Delays In Murder Suspect’s Court Case

KANSAS CITY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A trial has been delayed until Oct. 3 for Garland Nelson on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them. And, Nelson’s motion to suppress evidence in the case has been denied. Nelson is...

