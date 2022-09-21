CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and three counts “obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” Smyth was the operator of the companies Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service, Inc., Stat Ambulance Service, Inc., and Stat EMS, LLC. The three companies provided ambulance services to the residents of Wyoming County, West Virginia.

3 DAYS AGO