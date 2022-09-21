ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando's Museum of Illusions hosts a fourth Puppy Paw-ty in October

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
Museum Of Illusions hosts their annual Puppy Paw-ty in October

Icon Park attraction the Museum of Illusions are throwing a fourth edition of their popular series of 'Puppy Paw-ties' in October, so start practicing selfies with your dog.

October's Pup Paw-ty will be the first one to be held in the evening, convenient for both the working human and industrious dog.

Not only will human-dog tandems be able to experience (and document said experience) all the illusions at the Museum, but there will be a dog costume contest with the winning pup netting a prize of $150.

“We love having guests bring their dogs in and seeing all the fun photos they take with their pups in our illusions. The photo paw-sibilities are endless!” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing director for the Museum, in a press statement.

The Puppy Paw-ty happens on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission to the Museum of Illusions will set you back $29.99 per head, but dogs get in free.  Tickets can be purchased through the Museum's website .



