Brett Young Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Celebrating Her Birthday

Photo: Getty Images

Brett Young paused his concert to deliver a special birthday shoutout to a young fan in the front row, and his social media followers couldn’t help but gush over the adorable moment.

“Whose birthday? Is it your birthday?” Young asks into the mic as people in the crowd start shouting “it’s her birthday!,” chanting her name and even begging the country singer-songwriter to let her up on stage. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer noticed Madison in the crowd, asking her how old she was turning that day. Madison, donning a pink cowgirl hat, celebrated her 10th birthday at Young’s concert, and Young led the whole crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as she smiled from the front row.

“🎂 Happy 10th Birthday Madison! Thanks for choosing to spend your birthday with us! Hope you had the best time 🎉,” Young captioned the adorable video. Instagram users dropped heartwarming comments, wishing Madison a happy birthday and hailing it her “best birthday ever,” getting a shoutout and a song from the whole audience. She’s a “smart girl spending her Birthday with you,” one fan wrote to Young in the comments. See the moment Young sang “Happy Birthday” to Madison here :