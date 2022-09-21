ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police: Destructive device found in vehicle near school

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man is facing charges after police said an improvised destructive device was found in his vehicle across the street from a Maryland middle school on Tuesday.

Baltimore County police wrote in charging documents that once the device was disabled, a test found that it contained materials that in combination are “consistent with a homemade improvised explosive mixture” and an initiation system would allow it to ignite by remote control, The Baltimore Sun reported. The middle school and a nearby elementary school were evacuated Tuesday, but police said in a news release Wednesday that it doesn’t appear that the school was the intended target.

Police found Joseph Vickery, 43, of Mount Airy around the middle school and he reportedly told police there was an “explosive device inside of his vehicle” and admitted to constructing an explosive device, according to charging documents.

Handwritten bomb-making instructions, fertilizer, and a table-top stove were found in his vehicle, charging documents state. A search of his hotel room allegedly turned up materials used to manufacture explosive devices along with drugs.

Vickery is charged with possession of an explosive or incendiary device with intent to create a destructive device and knowingly manufacturing, possessing or distributing a destructive device and drug and weapons offenses, according to court records. He’s being held without bond and court records do not list any attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A woman who was also arrested Tuesday told officers that Vickery started researching explosives after a falling out with her mother.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push

BALTIMORE (AP) — The last two games of the regular season at Camden Yards included playoff-like tension. In that sense, they were an ideal tune-up for the Houston Astros, and a valuable — if painful — learning experience for the young Baltimore Orioles. Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. They remained four games behind Seattle for the third and final spot after the Mariners blew a nine-run lead in a loss at Kansas City. Houston ended the regular season 51-30 on the road. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-26) will finish with a better mark. The Astros salvaged the last two games of this series — both times in their last at-bat — after Baltimore shut them down in the first two.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has spent his career doing things nobody in the NFL has ever done. The Ravens quarterback added another outstanding performance with his arm and his legs on Sunday. Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Baltimore (2-1) hold off the New England Patriots 37-26. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era with three or more passing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in consecutive games. The Patriots, meanwhile, lost quarterback Mac Jones late in the game to a leg injury that appears serious.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Marlins lose to Nats 6-1 after saying Mattingly won't return

MIAMI (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat Miami 6-1 Sunday, hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season. The Marlins are 63-90 in Mattingly’s seventh year, and he is the team’s all-time leader in managerial wins. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club. “You always try to follow your heart and that’s what I do,” Mattingly said. “You know what’s inside of you and what is the right thing. I think it’s best for the organization that we have a new voice and move forward.” Under Mattingly, the Marlins qualified for the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and won a first-round series against the Chicago Cubs. But Miami finished under .500 in his six other seasons guiding the club.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy