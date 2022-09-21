Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll
After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's first loss
Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, as the Cyclones fell to the Baylor Bears at home, 31-24. After a game that felt like it had just about everything, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media. On the early plays (penalties) in the first...
USC vs. Oregon State football: Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch receive media praise after Trojans' 17-14 win
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was just 16-of-36 passing for 180 yards and one touchdown. Pitt transfer and Trojans star wide receiver Jordan Addison was mostly shut down, catching three passes for 42 yards and one touchdowns. Running back Travis Dye, an Oregon transfer, ran 19 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. However, it was the defense that ruine Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan's night. Grinch's unit forced four interceptions on the evening, including a game-sealing pick for USC with just 35 seconds left.
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football: Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel get honest about penalties in upset loss
Oklahoma lost 41-34 to Kansas State, leaving Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel blunt about penalties that plagued the sixth-ranked Sooners in the Week 4 upset defeat. Venables, OU's first-year head coach, has work to do with his team as he leads it into next Saturday's game at TCU. Gabriel completed...
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
DB target draws plenty of attention from Ohio State coaches; very impressed with Buckeyes
A top target of the Buckeyes was impressed with what he saw in Ohio Stadium as Ohio State rolled over Wisconsin.
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
SEC Nation show headed to Oxford for Ole Miss/Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll top 25, Oklahoma plummets after Kansas State upset
College football coaches had a lot to debate Sunday morning when it comes to their top-25 ballots. From Oklahoma's upset loss to Kansas State to the Tennessee-Florida war that ended in victory for the Vols, big changes come to the Week 5 AFCA Coaches Poll. "We didn't handle success very...
