By nature, college sports feature relatively constant turnover. Your favorite players may be on campus for a few years. With short windows of eligibility and high roster turnover, the head coaches are the biggest and most recognizable stars. College basketball has seen the recent departure of a few of those stars as legendary figures Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from the game. One of the biggest names left in the business reigns supreme in the Big 12 as the head coach of the defending national champions, Kansas University’s Bill Self.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO