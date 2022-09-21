Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Could Kansas be bowl-bound this year? It's possible!
(KAKE) - If, at the start of the school year someone had told me that Kansas would be 4-0 at this point in the football season I'd have laughed in their face. After all, Kansas has had a tough ... well, decade or so. The team hasn't begun a year this well in over a decade, the last time being in 2009.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
KU Sports
Matt Tait: It's time for Kansas football to lock up Lance Leipold
Thanks to Saturday’s 35-27 win over unbeaten Duke that moved the Kansas football team to 4-0 on the season, KU Athletic Director Travis Goff now should have just one thing on his to-do list. Find the nearest paper shredder, toss Lance Leipold’s contract into it and get to work...
Oklahoma football: Remembering one of most humbling Sooner losses ever
This is Kansas State week on the Oklahoma football schedule. Brent Venables was present for seven straight-regular=season wins over his alma mater as a member of the OU coaching staff. but it was a rare loss that he will always remember. Oklahoma entered the 2003 Big 12 Championship game at...
lawrencekstimes.com
Some new Jayhawks have hatched outside the Kansas Union
A new statue commemorating an alum’s contributions to the Kansas Memorial Union was unveiled Friday. Since the beginning of the semester, students have been speculating about the contents of a blue egg with a red banner that cryptically read “Hatching September 23.”. “I thought it was going to...
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.
SportsGrid
What Is Bill Self’s Salary as Kansas Head Coach?
By nature, college sports feature relatively constant turnover. Your favorite players may be on campus for a few years. With short windows of eligibility and high roster turnover, the head coaches are the biggest and most recognizable stars. College basketball has seen the recent departure of a few of those stars as legendary figures Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from the game. One of the biggest names left in the business reigns supreme in the Big 12 as the head coach of the defending national champions, Kansas University’s Bill Self.
LJWORLD
Exhibition by 5-time world champ to put Lawrence club on national map for a game you’ve maybe never heard of
It may be the most excellence Lawrence ever sees involving a ball that isn’t orange. Next month, a small downtown Lawrence club is hosting the No. 1 ranked three-cushion billiards player in the world — and some say the sport’s greatest player ever — for a rare U.S. exhibition.
KOMU
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Kansas nature center
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
Eastern Progress
Lansing church names new pastor
LANSING — A church is installing a new pastor who's a familiar face there. The Reverend Doctor Kyle Johnson will lead Our Saviour Lutheran Church at 19058 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. He will be installed during the regularly scheduled 9:30 a.m. service Sunday at the church, which is a congregation of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
WIBW
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Olathe, KS
Olathe, KS, is a great city with plenty of delicious restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Italian, or barbecue, Olathe has something to satisfy your cravings. Here are our picks for the 13 best restaurants in Olathe. 1. Sake Lounge. $$ | (913) 780-2800 | WEBSITE. Sushi...
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Motorcyclist dies overnight in 1-vehicle collision near ramp from I-70 to I-435
A motorcyclist died after an overnight single-vehicle collision near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
