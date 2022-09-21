ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Communities to Challenge Local Control of P&Z and Resubmit Affordable Project under 8-30g

On Thursday night, during his radio show, Sam Romeo, who is the chair of the board of the housing authority, now called Greenwich Communities, made an announcement. He said his application for Vinci Gardens, despite having been approved by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission, would be resubmitted under the state affordable housing statute, 8-30g.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Carmagedon & the Campaign

What the heck is going on with our highways… and why is nobody talking about it?. Did you know that 20,000 Americans died on our roadways in the first half of this year… and that number has been increasing since the pandemic? Have you noticed how aggressive drivers have become in the past year? Or how much speeding is going on, unchallenged?
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

ROMEO: Fiorello Champions Causes Causes That Matter

Submitted by Sam Romeo, Greenwich Communities board chair. I am writing today to voice my support for Kimberly Fiorello. She has proven herself by taking up causes that matter, not only to the constituents of the 149th, but to the entire Town of Greenwich and the State of Connecticut. She...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

PHOTOS: All Smiles at Pemberwick-Glenville Association’s Valley Jam 2022

Saturday could not have been a nicer day for the Pemberwick Glenville Association’s Valley Jam 2022. This year marked the 15th for the initiative, which has the goal of bringing the community together for a family friendly event at the Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center. Cheerleaders performed. There were...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Only One Candidate in 149th District Race Supports Women – It’s Rachel Khanna

Submitted by Donna Tatroe, Resident of Stamford CT for 47 years. It’s true – only one candidate in the State Representative race for District 149 supports women. Both candidates ARE women, but only Rachel Khanna has shown her commitment to women’s rights through her actions and earned endorsements, while Kimberly Fiorello has demonstrated the opposite.
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Actions Speak Louder than Fiorello’s Symposiums

Let’s examine the reasoning a recent letter-writer gave to encourage support for Kimberly Fiorello’s re-election. In his letter to the editor on Sept 22, Andy Duus urges voters to give Fiorello another term because she has been “relentless to uncover and share…the truth, however inconvenient it may be with popular sentiment.”
GREENWICH, CT

