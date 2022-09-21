Read full article on original website
Related
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
SFGate
Hurricanes are reeling, and the honeymoon is over
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is on a two-game losing streak, plus has some major injury problems, a disgruntled fan base and quite possibly a quarterback controversy. The honeymoon for the Hurricanes is officially over. Miami’s 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday did more than knock...
SFGate
No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14
USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
Report: ACC suspends ref who blew Cal-Notre Dame call, won't publicly acknowledge mistake
According to college football analyst Roxy Bernstein, the ACC doesn't plan to make public acknowledgment of the blown call or suspension.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization. His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
SFGate
Smith INT sets up game-ending FG as Bears beat Texans 23-20
CHICAGO (AP) — As soon as Roquan Smith saw the ball tipped at the line, he knew what he had to do. The star linebacker raced in front of the intended target, and four plays later, the Chicago Bears celebrated one wild victory. Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending...
SFGate
Justin Herbert starts for Chargers despite rib injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert started for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being questionable all week due to a rib injury. Herbert fractured rib cartilage on a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of...
SFGate
Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has spent his career doing things nobody in the NFL has ever done. The Ravens quarterback added another outstanding performance with his arm and his legs on Sunday. Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Baltimore (2-1) hold...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami's last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC's last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills.
Comments / 0