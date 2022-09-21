Family in “true shock” after wife charged with murdering husband of more than 40 years in Greece

Read full article on original website
Chloe Davis
3d ago
I hope there’s an episode of Snapped in the coming future in this case
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
WHEC TV-10
Woman dead after overnight homicide on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have confirmed an overnight homicide in the city. The Major Crimes Unit says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. That is on the city’s west side. Police say that at around 11 p.m. Saturday they were called...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park for the report of an motor vehicle accident, and then a person shot around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When police had arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from at least one gunshot...
WHEC TV-10
Jury starts deliberations in Brighton ax murder case
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re staying on top of the jury deliberations in the Brighton ax murder. A man named James Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife Cathy in their home 40 years ago. The one name the jury kept hearing during the trial was Ed Laraby, a convicted rapist who confessed to the crime before he died.
RPD: Suspect in custody after drawing gun at man on Longview Terr.
Captain Sam Lucyshyn addressed the increase in city violence, saying there's been a 150% rise in Rochester shootings since 2020.
13 WHAM
70-year-old man convicted of stabbing woman to death in 2020 in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Irondequoit was found guilty for the murder of a 57-year-old woman over two years ago. James McKnight, 70, was convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the death of Cathy Heinrich. On March 22, 2020, Rochester Police found her with multiple stab...
Greece woman charged with murdering husband of 40 years, pleads not guilty
The victim was identified early Wednesday morning as 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews.
WHEC TV-10
Blood drive held in memory of RPD Officer Manuel Ortiz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members gathered on Saturday to hold a special blood drive in memory of Rochester Police Officer Manuel Ortiz. Ortiz tragically lost his life in an accident on the way to work in 2019. Throughout his career he was an active Red Cross volunteer who often donated his time to support local blood drives.
iheart.com
Wayne County Man Faces Charges of Holding a Woman Against Her Will
A Wayne County man is facing charges he held a woman against her will. It happened last weekend at an address in Wolcott,. The Sheriff's office says 34-year-old Joshua Penta choked the woman and took her phone when she tried to call for help. Penta is charged with assault, obstruction...
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton ax murder trial updates: Jury begins deliberations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The jury in the Brighton ax murder trial began deliberating just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. News10NBC will bring you the results of the verdict when it comes in. You can follow Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean on Twitter for live updates. Thursday afternoon, the lawyers in the...
WHEC TV-10
Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 dead, 4 injured in 'very violent night' in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to what they describe as a "very violent night" in Rochester. The RPD says they are investigating four separate incidents. Three of them took place within an hour. One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Authorities say the man who died...
Rochester felon convicted for 2021 high-speed chase, possessing firearm
During the chase, the vehicle struck approximately seven vehicles and nearly hit a pedestrian.
