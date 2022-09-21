ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland Wins PFA Vertu Motors Fans Player Of The Month

By Dylan Mcbennett
 4 days ago

Erling Haaland has won the PFA Fans Player Of The Month Award.

As far as a month of football can go for any football player, August went quite well for Erling Haaland . Nine goals in the month, the most of any Premier League player in history in the month of August. It was an impressive entrance to a tough league.

The Norwegian had already won Premier League Player Of The Month, but has now been gifted another reward, capping off a start to a career he could only have imagined when he signed, but at the same time probably expected.

It is a sight not many would have envisioned after that Community Shield miss.

Even Pep Guardiola couldn't have imagined Erling Haaland's August.

Erling Haaland has been announced as the PFA Vertu Fans Player Of The Month, and it has not come as a surprise to anyone who watched the Premier League last month.

The Norwegian was truly unstoppable. Two hat-tricks against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace were the icing on the cake to a month to remember.

Erling Haaland scored more goals in his first August in the Premier League than Harry Kane has scored in August in his entire Premier League career, that is the level the striker was hitting last month.

If he continues on the trajectory he's currently on, he will break the single season scoring record in the Premier League, and the PFA Fans Player Of The Month award will almost certainly turn into the PFA Fans Player Of The Year award.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

