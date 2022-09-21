10 Area Teams Ranked in Latest MIVCA State Poll

Until brothers Anthony and Shane Garcia took up the cause, northwest Ohio didn’t have a boys basketball event that showcased local talent in front of college coaches. Acting on an idea presented by former Maumee and Whitmer assistant coach Rashadd Humes, the brothers presented the inaugural Toledo Top 64 in 2019. Following two years off for the coronavirus pandemic, the second edition of the recruiting showcase took place Sunday at Lourdes University, Sixty-four boys basketball players participated in Sunday’s event via invitation. “My biggest thing was I wanted Toledo kids to be able to get recruited in Toledo,” said Shane Garcia, who played basketball for St. John’s Jesuit. “Usually if you play for AAU team, you're not getting recruited unless you go to Fort Wayne, Columbus, Louisville, you have to go all over the state just to get recruited. Not many good big tournaments are in this area, so college coaches don't come here much. We wanted to make sure that the Toledo kids came into the Toledo area, played for free, and were able to get in front of college coaches.”

