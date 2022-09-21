ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Area Teams Ranked in Latest MIVCA State Poll

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its fifth state rankings of the 2022 season.

McBain, Cadillac and Inland Lakes are among 10 area teams ranked.

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Northville

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Ann Arbor Skyline

5. Hudsonville

6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

7. Clarkston

8. Coopersville

9. Macomb Dakota

10. Rockford

Honorable Mention

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Saline, Grand Haven, Novi, White Lake Lakeland, Lake Orion, Caledonia, Grand Blanc, Battle Creek Lakeview, Jenison

Division 2

1. North Branch

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Lake Odessa Lakewood

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Marshall

8. Grand Rapids West Catholic

9. Cadillac

10. Frankenmuth

Honorable Mention

Birch Run, Fruitport, Croswell-Lexington, Imlay City, Holland Christian, Hudsonville Unity Christian

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. McBain

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Watervliet

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Traverse City St. Francis

7. Cass City

8. Shelby

9. Bridgman

10. Kent City

Honorable Mention

Calumet, Centreville, Manistique, Manton, Plymouth Christian Academy, Lake City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Leland

3. Athens

4. Battle Creek St Philip

5. Inland Lakes

6 Mendon

7. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

8. Hillsdale Academy

9. Lansing Christian

10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Honorable Mention

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

