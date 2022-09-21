10 Area Teams Ranked in Latest MIVCA State Poll
The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its fifth state rankings of the 2022 season.
McBain, Cadillac and Inland Lakes are among 10 area teams ranked.
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Northville
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Hudsonville
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
7. Clarkston
8. Coopersville
9. Macomb Dakota
10. Rockford
Honorable Mention
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Saline, Grand Haven, Novi, White Lake Lakeland, Lake Orion, Caledonia, Grand Blanc, Battle Creek Lakeview, Jenison
Division 2
1. North Branch
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Lake Odessa Lakewood
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Marshall
8. Grand Rapids West Catholic
9. Cadillac
10. Frankenmuth
Honorable Mention
Birch Run, Fruitport, Croswell-Lexington, Imlay City, Holland Christian, Hudsonville Unity Christian
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. McBain
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Watervliet
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Traverse City St. Francis
7. Cass City
8. Shelby
9. Bridgman
10. Kent City
Honorable Mention
Calumet, Centreville, Manistique, Manton, Plymouth Christian Academy, Lake City
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Leland
3. Athens
4. Battle Creek St Philip
5. Inland Lakes
6 Mendon
7. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
8. Hillsdale Academy
9. Lansing Christian
10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Honorable Mention
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
