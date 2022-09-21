Read full article on original website
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
cw34.com
Woman crashes into ditch and says her 'friend' did it, deputies say she was alone
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman crashed into a canal in Indian River County but told deputies she didn't do it. According to the sheriff's office, she blamed the crash on her friend. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on County Road 510 on...
cw34.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
cw34.com
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
cw34.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
cw34.com
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
cw34.com
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
1 dead, 16 hurt in Osceola County crash
One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a crash in Osceola County Wednesday morning.
IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN, TORNADOES
While Storm Will Not Hit Palm Beach County Directly, Emergency Officials Warning Of Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is warning residents to pay attention to forecasts for Ian, and to be prepared for the potential of tornadic activity and heavy […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows St. Lucie County deputy shooting man who was running away
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
cw34.com
Stabbing suspect accused victim 'of being a homosexual and child molester,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man working at the beach was stabbed, and police found him “with blood on him and his clothes,” but he managed to tell an officer “that ‘Dave’ had stabbed him and showed him a video of who ‘Dave’ was.” Then he was taken to the hospital and had surgery.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
850wftl.com
Stuart man pulls gun on tow truck driver
STUART, FL– — A 60-year-old man has been arrested after he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver and demanded his vehicle be released. The Stuart Police Department says the tow truck driver was called to tow the vehicle because it had an expired tag and it was parked on private property.
